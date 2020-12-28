We love a good vintage off-roader resto-mod here at the Gear Patrol motoring desk. A classic silhouette, modern performance and exquisite craftsmanship — well, that's a tough combination to beat. And while the six-figure price points mean these sorts of rigs will remain untouchable for many of us, it’s always fun to look at (and fantasize about) the finer things.

Below, we've pulled together are eight of our favorite custom off-roader restorations from 2020, ranging from better-than-new factory recreations to modern electric motor swaps.