These Were Our Favorite Restomod Off-Roaders of 2020

Our favorite custom off-roaders from 2020: factory recreations, luxurious overhauls and modern eCrate motor swaps alike.

By Tyler Duffy
himalaya defender 70th landscape 2
Himalaya

We love a good vintage off-roader resto-mod here at the Gear Patrol motoring desk. A classic silhouette, modern performance and exquisite craftsmanship — well, that's a tough combination to beat. And while the six-figure price points mean these sorts of rigs will remain untouchable for many of us, it’s always fun to look at (and fantasize about) the finer things.

Below, we've pulled together are eight of our favorite custom off-roader restorations from 2020, ranging from better-than-new factory recreations to modern electric motor swaps.

Ball and Buck CJ-8 Scrambler
jeep everglade gear patrol full lead
Ball and Buck

Outdoor menswear manufacturer Ball and Buck launched a line of custom Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler pickups. You can ride off into the sunset in one for less than $100,000.

LEARN MORE

Chevrolet K5 Blazer E Concept
chevrolet k5 blazer e
Chevrolet

Chevy’s K5 Blazer-E looks pretty much like the standard 1977 Blazer. But as you may have guessed from the “E,” it’s powered by electricity — specifically, a Chevrolet eCrate motor sourced from the Chevy Bolt EV.

LEARN MORE

Commonwealth Classics "The Georgetown"
commonwealth classics defender
Commonwealth Classics

Virginia-based Commonwealth Classics built the Georgetown, a stunning Defender 110 single cab pickup that was originally a Spanish farm truck.

LEARN MORE

ECD Automotive Design "Project Gunn"
project gunn range rover classic gear patrol lead slide 2
ECD Automotive Design

ECD built a custom Range Rover Classic County redone with modern, zesty Range Rover Sport style. We approve.

LEARN MORE

FJ Company "Signature G45-S"
fj land cruiser g45 gear patrol lead feature
FJ Company

FJ Company built a tribute to the long-wheelbase FJ45 Troopy Land Cruiser. It's a custom, practical four-door conversion; the "S" stands for "supercharger."

LEARN MORE

Himalaya "70th Anniversary Defender Tribute"
himalaya defender 70th landscape featured
Himalaya

Land Rover built a limited run of super-fancy, V8, old-style 70th Anniversary Defenders after the production run ended in 2016. You can't buy those here in the U.S., but Himalaya built a tribute that's the closest thing you can buy.

LEARN MORE

Land Rover Reborn "Car Zero"
land rover series i reborn
RM Sothebys

Land Rover launched its Land Rover Reborn program this year, in which the company planned to return 25 original Land Rover Series I vehicles home to the Solihull factory for a complete restoration using original processes and materials. Car Zero, 1950 Series I SWB from Australia, was the first to go.

LEARN MORE

Overfinch Land Rover Defender 90
Overfinch-Land-Rover-Defender-gear-patrol-feature

The Land Rover Defender has become an upmarket status symbol. Overfinch embraced that with their lavish Defender 90 build, which includes "yacht-inspired teak" in the cargo area.

LEARN MORE

