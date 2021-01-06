Let's play a quick game of word association, shall we? When I say "Mazda," what are the first things that come to mind?

Odds are good you thought of at least one of these words: "Miata," "Mazdaspeed," "fun," "affordable," and if you have a good memory for TV ads, "zoom-zoom" (which in turn might have lead you to "creepy kid").

One phrase you likely didn't think of, however: "electric cars." That's because Mazda, well, doesn't really sell any, at least here in the States. No hybrids, either. Thanks to a lineup largely comprised of small cars and powered entirely by four-cylinder engines, there's much less pressure on Mazda to find ways to reduce its average fleet emissions through hybrids and EVs than there is for, say, Ford.

In other markets, though, it's a different story. Venture to Japan or Europe, and you'll find a battery-powered model up for grabs: the MX-30. And 2021 has brought a piece of good news for those of us whose Venn diagrams of "things we like" include circles for Mazda and EVs alike: as The Detroit Bureau discovered and Car and Driver confirmed, the MX-30 will soon be coming to the U.S. Here's why we're stoked.