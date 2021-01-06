Today's Top Stories
These Were the 10 Most Popular Used Cars in America in 2020

Used car buyers love popular pickups, SUVs...and apparently, rather mundane Nissan sedans.

By Tyler Duffy
all new f 150 lariat in space white
Ford

2020 was a down year for car sales...for obvious reasons. Nonetheless, more than 12.9 million new vehicles were sold during the last calendar year. Given the state of the economy and the ever-increasing price of new vehicles, though, it's no surprise that millions and millions more used cars found new owners, as well.

A new iSeeCars.com study has analyzed those sales to determine America's most popular used cars in 2020. The Ford F-150 — America's best-selling new vehicle for decades — led the way. It was the most popular used car in 39 out of 50 states. The other two best-selling American pickups, the Silverado 1500 and the Ram 1500, rounded out the top three. (The Silverado was more popular than the F-150 in New Hampshire, for whatever that's worth.)

Perhaps a bit more surprisingly, Nissan was the top manufacturer with three vehicles in the top ten, the Rogue compact crossover and the Altima and Sentra sedans. The Sentra, in fact, was the most popular used car in both Nevada and Hawaii.

Check out the top 10 used cars sold in 2020 below.

1. Ford F-150
2020 ford f 150 gear patrol
Ford

READ OUR REVIEW

2. Chevrolet Silverado
chevrolet silverado 1500 gear patrol
Chevrolet

READ OUR REVIEW

3. Ram 1500
2020 ram 1500 truck
Tyler Duffy

READ OUR REVIEW

4. Ford Escape
ford escape 2020 gear patrol
Ford

LEARN MORE

5. Nissan Rogue
nissan rogue 2021
Nissan

READ OUR REVIEW

6. Honda Civic
2020 honda civic si gear patrol
Honda

READ OUR REVIEW

7. Toyota Camry
2020 toyota camry trd review gear patrol slide 1
Toyota

READ OUR REVIEW

8. Chevrolet Equinox
20 best selling cars america gear patrol chevy equinox
Chevrolet

LEARN MORE

9. Nissan Altima
20 best selling cars america gear patrol nissan altima
Nissan

LEARN MORE

10. Nissan Sentra
20 best selling cars america gear patrol nissan sentra
Nissan

LEARN MORE

