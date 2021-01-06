2020 was a down year for car sales...for obvious reasons. Nonetheless, more than 12.9 million new vehicles were sold during the last calendar year. Given the state of the economy and the ever-increasing price of new vehicles, though, it's no surprise that millions and millions more used cars found new owners, as well.

A new iSeeCars.com study has analyzed those sales to determine America's most popular used cars in 2020. The Ford F-150 — America's best-selling new vehicle for decades — led the way. It was the most popular used car in 39 out of 50 states. The other two best-selling American pickups, the Silverado 1500 and the Ram 1500, rounded out the top three. (The Silverado was more popular than the F-150 in New Hampshire, for whatever that's worth.)

Perhaps a bit more surprisingly, Nissan was the top manufacturer with three vehicles in the top ten, the Rogue compact crossover and the Altima and Sentra sedans. The Sentra, in fact, was the most popular used car in both Nevada and Hawaii.

Check out the top 10 used cars sold in 2020 below.