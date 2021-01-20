Today's Top Stories
These Are the Cool (and Not-So-Cool) Cars Owned by America's Presidents

From Biden's '67 Corvette to Johnson's Amphicar and Reagan's Subaru BRAT.

By Tyler Duffy
presidential vehicles
Bill Ingram

In case you've been listening to Taylor Swift's "Folklore" on repeat since last July and lost track of time, you should know that noted Chevrolet Corvette enthusiast Joe Biden defeated Rolls-Royce owner Donald Trump by 306-232 in the electoral college last November. As a result, as of 12:01pm EST on January 20th, 2021, Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States of

To commemorate his inauguration, we at the Gear Patrol Motoring Desk are taking a look back at the personal vehicles of the 15 American presidents to hold the office since World War II. It's an eclectic list, including everything from an Amphicar to a Subaru BRAT.

Check out the cars preferred by POTUS-es below.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden still owns a green 1967 Corvette Stingray he received from his father (who managed car dealerships in Delaware) as a wedding present. Said Corvette was featured on Jay Leno's Garage when Biden was vice president.

Donald Trump
topshot us politics trump truckers
JIM WATSONGetty Images

Longtime man-of-means Donald Trump has owned a range of exclusive cars, including a 1956 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud, a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo and a 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.

Barack Obama
president obama visits the dc auto show
PoolGetty Images

Barack Obama had a brief sliver of adulthood during which he could afford a new car, but was not yet president.

His collection was very normcore-2000s: his first car was a 2000 Grand Cherokee; he later drove a 2005 Chrysler 300C as a senator, but opted for a more fuel-efficient 2008 Escape Hybrid during his presidential run.

George W. Bush
bush visits his ranch
The White HouseGetty Images

George W. Bush drives perhaps the most appropriate car for a fabulously former president residing in Texas: the Ford F-150 King Ranch.

Bill Clinton
us president bill clinton in a picture taken 17 ap
ROBERT GIROUXGetty Images

When Bill Clinton became president, he lost access to his 1967 Mustang convertible. It was the underpowered six-cylinder with an automatic transmission...but it looked great.

George Bush
bio kohl bush
PAUL J. RICHARDSGetty Images

The Elder Bush's first car when he went to Texas was, famously, a red 1947 Studebaker.

Ronald Reagan
ronald reagan
jean-Louis AtlanGetty Images

Ronald Reagan opted for only the finest 4x4 ranch vehicles for his California estate. He owned a 1962 CJ-6 and, while president, a 1983 CJ-8 Scrambler. Amazingly enough, Reagan also owned a Subaru BRAT.

Jimmy Carter
president carter waving from limousine
Wally McNameeGetty Images

A lot of people remember meeting Jimmy Carter. Apparently, the specifics of the vehicles he drove were a bit less memorable.

Gerald Ford
gerald and betty
Hulton ArchiveGetty Images

Gerald Ford famously noted that he was "a Ford, not a Lincoln." Trying to find independent verification for reports that he owned a Ford Mustang proved understandably hard to search...especially since there is a Gerald Ford dealership in Illinois.

His son Steven once traveled west in a doorless Jeep CJ with a motorcycle strapped to the grille, however. And on The Simpsons, Ford drove a nondescript black sedan.

Richard Nixon
richard nixon covering his ear from load engine roar
BettmannGetty Images

Richard Nixon owned a 1950 Oldsmobile 98, an everyman's car he referenced during the famed "Checkers" speech of 1952 that saved his political career.

Lyndon Johnson
president johnson holding dog
BettmannGetty Images

Lyndon Johnson loved Lincoln Continentals. He also kept an eclectic car collection at his ranch, which included a 1934 Ford Phaeton, a Fiat 500 Jolly and an Amphicar, which he used to prank passengers by pretending to lose control and driving into the lake.

John F. Kennedy
john kennedy driving
BettmannGetty Images

JFK never lived to see the Mustang, but he was a fan of the Ford Thunderbird. He had both the 1961 and 1963 versions.

Dwight Eisenhower
general dwight d eisenhower seated in a jeep on his way to deliver his christmas message the general called one soldier
MirrorpixGetty Images

Of course, Ike knew his way around a military Jeep. He also rode in a 1953 Cadillac El Dorado during his inauguration, and spent time in the best-looking presidential limousine of all-time.

Harry Truman
truman at wheel
KeystoneGetty Images

Truman was a loyal Chrysler customer. He owned two 1941 models — a sedan for him and a coupe for his wife — before becoming president. He bought a new 1953 Chrysler when he left office and kept buying them until he died in 1972. His license plate — since retired by the state of Missouri — read "5745," to commemorate V.E. Day.

Franklin Roosevelt
president franklin delano roosevelt waving from a convertible
BettmannGetty Images

Franklin Roosevelt lost much of the use of his legs after contracting polio, but he still enjoyed driving. As such, he had his cars — including a 1936 Ford Phaeton — specially modified with hand controls.

