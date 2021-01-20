In case you've been listening to Taylor Swift's "Folklore" on repeat since last July and lost track of time, you should know that noted Chevrolet Corvette enthusiast Joe Biden defeated Rolls-Royce owner Donald Trump by 306-232 in the electoral college last November. As a result, as of 12:01pm EST on January 20th, 2021, Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States of

To commemorate his inauguration, we at the Gear Patrol Motoring Desk are taking a look back at the personal vehicles of the 15 American presidents to hold the office since World War II. It's an eclectic list, including everything from an Amphicar to a Subaru BRAT.

Check out the cars preferred by POTUS-es below.