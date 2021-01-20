These Are the Cool (and Not-So-Cool) Cars Owned by America's Presidents
From Biden's '67 Corvette to Johnson's Amphicar and Reagan's Subaru BRAT.
In case you've been listening to Taylor Swift's "Folklore" on repeat since last July and lost track of time, you should know that noted Chevrolet Corvette enthusiast Joe Biden defeated Rolls-Royce owner Donald Trump by 306-232 in the electoral college last November. As a result, as of 12:01pm EST on January 20th, 2021, Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States of
To commemorate his inauguration, we at the Gear Patrol Motoring Desk are taking a look back at the personal vehicles of the 15 American presidents to hold the office since World War II. It's an eclectic list, including everything from an Amphicar to a Subaru BRAT.
Check out the cars preferred by POTUS-es below.
Longtime man-of-means Donald Trump has owned a range of exclusive cars, including a 1956 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud, a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo and a 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.
Barack Obama had a brief sliver of adulthood during which he could afford a new car, but was not yet president.
His collection was very normcore-2000s: his first car was a 2000 Grand Cherokee; he later drove a 2005 Chrysler 300C as a senator, but opted for a more fuel-efficient 2008 Escape Hybrid during his presidential run.
George W. Bush drives perhaps the most appropriate car for a fabulously former president residing in Texas: the Ford F-150 King Ranch.
When Bill Clinton became president, he lost access to his 1967 Mustang convertible. It was the underpowered six-cylinder with an automatic transmission...but it looked great.
The Elder Bush's first car when he went to Texas was, famously, a red 1947 Studebaker.
Ronald Reagan opted for only the finest 4x4 ranch vehicles for his California estate. He owned a 1962 CJ-6 and, while president, a 1983 CJ-8 Scrambler. Amazingly enough, Reagan also owned a Subaru BRAT.
A lot of people remember meeting Jimmy Carter. Apparently, the specifics of the vehicles he drove were a bit less memorable.
Biden, his time.
Gerald Ford famously noted that he was "a Ford, not a Lincoln." Trying to find independent verification for reports that he owned a Ford Mustang proved understandably hard to search...especially since there is a Gerald Ford dealership in Illinois.
His son Steven once traveled west in a doorless Jeep CJ with a motorcycle strapped to the grille, however. And on The Simpsons, Ford drove a nondescript black sedan.
Richard Nixon owned a 1950 Oldsmobile 98, an everyman's car he referenced during the famed "Checkers" speech of 1952 that saved his political career.
Lyndon Johnson loved Lincoln Continentals. He also kept an eclectic car collection at his ranch, which included a 1934 Ford Phaeton, a Fiat 500 Jolly and an Amphicar, which he used to prank passengers by pretending to lose control and driving into the lake.
JFK never lived to see the Mustang, but he was a fan of the Ford Thunderbird. He had both the 1961 and 1963 versions.
Of course, Ike knew his way around a military Jeep. He also rode in a 1953 Cadillac El Dorado during his inauguration, and spent time in the best-looking presidential limousine of all-time.
Truman was a loyal Chrysler customer. He owned two 1941 models — a sedan for him and a coupe for his wife — before becoming president. He bought a new 1953 Chrysler when he left office and kept buying them until he died in 1972. His license plate — since retired by the state of Missouri — read "5745," to commemorate V.E. Day.
Franklin Roosevelt lost much of the use of his legs after contracting polio, but he still enjoyed driving. As such, he had his cars — including a 1936 Ford Phaeton — specially modified with hand controls.
Car camping makes getting away easy as pie. These items will make it even tastier.