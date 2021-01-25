What makes it special?

They may be surprisingly common these days, but let's face it, you'd have to be pretty cynical to not be at least somewhat impressed by a car that can carry four adults and their luggage but also deliver near-supercar performance.

Of course, that's also true of the new RS 6 Avant.

In fact, between the RS 7, RS 6 Avant and RS Q8, Audi Sport (the RS division) now offers three versions on this theme. (You could even consider the S8 a fourth variation, as unlike other S models, Audi Sport helps tune that model to make it sportier.) Each packs the same powertrain, goes, stops and turns with shocking aplomb, carries people and gear in comfort and looks every bit the uber-cool Audi you'd want when dropping six figures on such a car.

The question then becomes, what leads buyers to the RS 7 over its close siblings? Simply put, that sleek roofline. The RS 6 Avant may be the coolest of the trio by far to true-blue enthusiasts, but for many a buyer, station wagons remain uncool. And while the RS Q8 may be the best-looking ride in the high-performance four-door sport-utility coupe segment (yes, it's insane that such a segment exists, let's move past it), not everyone wants a crossover, thank God. Also, impressive as it is, the RS Q8's added mass and height means it'll always be fighting physics in a way the RS 7 and RS 6 don't.