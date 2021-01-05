The Audi RS 6 Avant Is Finally Here, and It's Fully Worthy of My Obsession

High-performance station wagons occupy an odd niche in the automotive ecosystem. They're appreciated by a small group (namely, car enthusiasts) and bought by an even smaller group (wealthy car enthusiasts). They take the idea of the sport sedan — package sports car performance in a more usable form for daily use — and add the extra versatility of a much larger, more open cargo bay.

Over in Europe, where low-riding two-box cars are much more common, there's long been a bounty of speedy station wagons up for grabs in showrooms. Here in the United States, though, there's only been one dependable member of that fraternity of fast family cars: the AMG version of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, first in E55 and then in E63 form. For the last couple years, it's been joined by the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, but as you might expect of Porsche, it occupies a higher rung on the price ladder than the Merc; buying one that's equivalent in power and performance to the E63 involves spending tens of thousands of dollars more.

But in the darkness of 2020, one of the few beacons of light to arrive was the Audi RS 6 Avant coming to American shores for the first time. The U.S. received the RS6 sedan during a brief span in the early Aughts, but otherwise, it's been verboten; the best we've been able to get is the RS 7 four-door coupe.

I'm not here to question why Audi finally decided importing the RS 6 Avant was worth the hassle. I am here, however, to tell you that after spending a week trying to find fault with it and largely failing...I'm damn glad they went to the trouble.