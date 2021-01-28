As you might well know by now, one of the few bright spots of the year 2020 was the rise of camper vans. With most forms of vacation off-limits and the need to keep your distance paramount, many folks sought refuge in mobile campsites for the first time. But 2020 was also a huge year for working outside of the office, as COVID-19 sent millions of employees home to work from their kitchen tables and bedrooms for the first time.

So perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that, one year later, Nissan has merged those two trends into one concept car: the NV350 Caravan Office Pod Concept.