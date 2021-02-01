The McLaren Artura will be a plug-in hybrid

The Artura is expected to be the first Macca to boast an all-new V6. A twin-turbo motor has powered every McLaren since 2011, so it's probably a safe bet that a pair of snails will help it produce plenty of power.

But they won't be alone in aiding those six cylinders; an electric motor and battery pack will also be there to help propel the Artura. The electric component should provide somewhere in the vicinity of 20 miles of EV range — perfect for, say, London, which expands its ultra-low emissions zone (ULEZ) later this year.

Given this is McLaren's new entry-level car, an educated guess would place the combined output somewhere in the 600-hp range.