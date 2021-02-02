Airstreams are pretty much the most iconic travel trailers on Earth. Whether it's the pocket-size Bambi, the mighty Classic or any of the versions in-between, the aluminum-skinned rigs set the standard for what camping trailers should be. Considering Airstreams have been gracing roads for almost a century, that shouldn't be all that surprising.

Still, the company isn't letting its history get in the way of innovation. For 2021, Airstream is rolling out a new variant of its super-popular Flying Cloud that's particularly well-suited to the office-less, social distance-philic reality in which we find ourselves. You see, the Airstream Flying Cloud 30FB Office, as it's called, boasts...a dedicated home office.