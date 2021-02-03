Ford's F-150 Raptor has been the traditional apex predator in the full-size pickup market for roughly a decade. It's the icon that basically started the Baja-racing super-truck trend that has other carmakers scrambling to catch up.

As such, anticipation has been high for the new Raptor, with the standard F-150 launching last summer and the badass Ram TRX emerging to take its crown with its 702-horsepower Hellcat motor.

Well, on February 3rd, Ford unveiled the new Raptor. And, well, we now know why Ram taunted Ford to pop the hood.



Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor.