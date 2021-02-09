The Cadillac Escalade Now Offers Super Cruise. Here's What You Need to Know

Cadillac’s Super Cruise hands-free technology debuted in the short-lived CT6 sedan, which has since shuffled off this mortal coil. For 2021, however, Super Cruise is back — and it's returning in the all-new Escalade, which is getting an enhanced version.

Super Cruise wasn’t quite ready for prime time when we first reviewed the new luxury SUV's gas-powered and diesel versions. But now it is, so Cadillac loaned us another Escalade to play around with it for about 24 hours. Here’s what you need to know.