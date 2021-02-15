5 Weird Toyota Trim Levels You Can Buy Right Now

Toyota builds impressive, well-built cars that make their reputation on being profoundly reliable. But there's a flipside to that; for the most part, Toyotas are seldom the sexiest or newest option in any category.

Toyota has developed a tendency to counter that by jazzing things up with special trim packages that boast appearance and feature upgrades. Some, like the Tundra Trail Edition, make sense. Others are a bit odd, especially for such a giant, serious carmaker — though not entirely without charm.



Here are the five weirdest trim levels Toyota wants to sell you in 2021.