Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

The All-New Porsche 911 GT3 Has Arrived. Here's What You Need to Know

The closest thing to a Porsche 911 race car you can buy is back with a stick shift and a lot more downforce.

By Tyler Duffy
porsche 911 gt3
Porsche

Over the last couple years, Porsche has been filling out the model tree for the current 992-generation 911. We've driven the base Carrera model. We've driven the Turbo S. We've driven the Targa. Now, Porsche is unveiling the new 911 GT3 — the closest thing to a 911 race car you can buy for driving on the road. (At least until the GT3 RS shows up.)

As you can spot from the photo, it does have the fancy swan neck rear wing we heard would be coming with the new car. In fact, it looks like this new 911 GT3 will be everything we've been hoping for.

Here's what you need to know about Porsche's new track-tuned 911.

porsche 911 gt3
Porsche
1 of 5
The engine is "virtually identical" to the 911 GT3 Cup race car

The new 911 GT3 uses a 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated flat-six engine that puts out 502 hp and 346 lb-ft of torque. It has a 9,000 rpm redline, can accelerate the car from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and can help it hit a top track speed of 197 mph.

porsche 911 gt3
Porsche
2 of 5
The 911 GT3 will offer a manual transmission (and a PDK)

The standard transmission will be a seven-speed PDK, with a special gear selector lever for manual shifting. But thanks to Americans, Porsche still offers the GT3 with a six-speed manual.

holger maske juli 2020
THOMAS STROGALSKI
3 of 5
The new GT3 is way faster on track than the last one

Porsche gave the new 911 GT3 some substantial upgrades. It gets an adapted version of the 911 RSR's double-wishbone suspension. It kept the same weight as the previous generation, despite moving to the larger 992 body. The swan neck rear wing adds 50–150% more downforce, depending on configuration.

The result? The 2022 911 GT3 laps the Nürburgring's Nordschleife in 6:59.927, about 17 seconds faster than the 2019 model.

holger maske juli 2020 porsche 911 gt3
THOMAS STROGALSKI
4 of 5
The 2022 911 GT3 is coming to America this fall

The new 911 GT3 will arrive at Porsche dealers in fall 2021. It will be a 2022 model year vehicle. We are, uh, excited.

all new f 150 lariat in space white
Ford
5 of 5
These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021

Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

LEARN MORE

Next
5 Weird Toyotas You Can Buy Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From News & Product Releases
Ford's Cool Cheap Truck May Get an Off-Road Trim
Apple Watch Not Charging Right? Apple Might Fix It
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Land Rover and Jaguar Are Planning Massive Changes
The Best Whiskey Glasses for Bourbon or Scotch
The Best Vinyl LPs to Show Off Your Turntable
Ford's Most Exciting New F-150 Is Only a Year Away
The Jeep Wrangler EV May Get a Name from Marvel
Take a Chance on America's Coolest Station Wagon
Can New Technology Help You Get Fitter at Home?
Old MacBook Pro's Battery Bad? Apple Might Fix It