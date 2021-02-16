Over the last couple years, Porsche has been filling out the model tree for the current 992-generation 911. We've driven the base Carrera model. We've driven the Turbo S. We've driven the Targa. Now, Porsche is unveiling the new 911 GT3 — the closest thing to a 911 race car you can buy for driving on the road. (At least until the GT3 RS shows up.)

As you can spot from the photo, it does have the fancy swan neck rear wing we heard would be coming with the new car. In fact, it looks like this new 911 GT3 will be everything we've been hoping for.



Here's what you need to know about Porsche's new track-tuned 911.