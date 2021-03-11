The RX is Lexus’s luxury midsize crossover, currently in its fourth generation. I drove the 450h F Sport AWD: the 450h means this is the hybrid version that pairs a 3.5-liter V6 engine with two electric motors for 308 hp and 30 mpg combined; the F Sport means it has a sporty package boasting the name of Lexus’s F performance division with appearance and tuning tweaks to match; and the AWD means it has all-wheel-drive, rather than the front-wheel-drive layout of base models.

Here's what you need to know about the Lexus RX 450h F Sport.