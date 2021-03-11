Today's Top Stories
1
Introducing The Gear Patrol Podcast
2
10 of the Best Beers Brewed by Women
3
5 Ways to Get The Most Out of the Dock on macOS
4
The 12 Best Camping Chairs of 2021
5
10 Gadgets Under $25 for the Home Office

The Lexus RX Hybrid Is Exactly What People Expect from Lexus, and That's for the Best

The RX is neither brand-new nor sporty. But it's fancy, comfortable — and, unlike many Lexus SUVs, practical.

By Tyler Duffy
lexus rx
Lexus

The RX is Lexus’s luxury midsize crossover, currently in its fourth generation. I drove the 450h F Sport AWD: the 450h means this is the hybrid version that pairs a 3.5-liter V6 engine with two electric motors for 308 hp and 30 mpg combined; the F Sport means it has a sporty package boasting the name of Lexus’s F performance division with appearance and tuning tweaks to match; and the AWD means it has all-wheel-drive, rather than the front-wheel-drive layout of base models.

Here's what you need to know about the Lexus RX 450h F Sport.

lexus rx
Lexus
1 of 8
Is the RX new?

In a word...no. Lexus put the current RX into production back in 2015, riding atop the Toyota K platform — which also underpinned the Camry and the Highlander Both those Toyotas have since upgraded to the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform; the Lexus carries on with its aging skeleton.

But my tester did have the new Black Line Special Edition package (also available on some other Lexus models, as you can see here), which includes black wheels, black detailing and a lovely two-piece black Zero Halliburton luggage set.

lexus rx
Lexus
2 of 8
Why is this Lexus special?

The RX carries a ton of water for the Lexus lineup. Most years, it outsells the entire car division by 50 percent, and moves in similar numbers to the rest of the brand's SUVs combined.

Admittedly, that's because it's the Goldilocks model. The UX and NX will be too small for most buyers; the GX and LX are spacious, but they're also ancient, achingly expensive off-roaders that don’t even have Apple CarPlay. The RX — in either two or three-row version — is the one real family crossover Lexus offers. And, well, families buy crossovers.

lexus rx
Lexus
3 of 8
How does it drive?

Comfortably. Don’t let the RX 450h F Sport’s aggressive looks confuse you; it’s not a taut, sporty corner-carver. Acceleration from 0-60 mph takes more time than it takes to say “Honestly...why are you bothering to measure this?” And in spite of the promising EPA figures on the window sticker, I averaged around 20 mpg combined over a week in winter.

But this Lexus also has a magnificent damping system that, even on 20-inch rims, delivers luxurious ride quality. It’s also impressively quiet. In other words, the RX 450h won’t short-change anyone who just wants to feel like they bought a Lexus.

2021 ford f 150 tremor
Ford
4 of 8
These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021

Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

LEARN MORE

lexus rx interior
Lexus
5 of 8
What's it like inside?

Fancy. The synthetic leather seats are cushy, and the optional Mark Levinson sound system is excellent. My tester had the optional heated steering wheel as well, which helped contribute to some strong hygge vibes during cold weather.

The knocks? It’s not as big as some crossover rivals, with about 58.5 cubic feet of cargo space with the seats down. The infotainment system also has a thoroughly annoying remote touchpad, if you're the sort of person (like Motoring editor Will Sabel Courtney) who gets annoyed by that.

lexus rx
Lexus
6 of 8
How much does it cost?

Essentially, the RX sits in line with the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and BMW X3 in size and price. The RX450h F Sport AWD starts at $51,300; my tester priced out to $59,380 with options.

lexus rx
Lexus
7 of 8
2021 Lexus RX 450h F Sport AWD

Powertrain: 3.5-liter V6 hybrid, CVT, all-wheel-drive

Horsepower: 308

Torque: Not listed

EPA Fuel Economy: 31 mpg city, 28 mpg highway

Seats: 5

LEARN MORE

hero grill
Huckberry
8 of 8
The 11 Pieces of Gear You Need for Car Camping

Car camping makes getting away easy as pie. These items will make it even tastier.

LEARN MORE

Next
5 Things to Know About the New Jeep Wagoneer
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From SUVs & Trucks
The All-New Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Revealed
Jeep Gives Us a Taste of 2 New Concept Wranglers
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kia's New Porsche-Fighter Will Debut This Month
Land Rover May Turn the V8 Defender Up to 11
The New Maverick Could Be Ford's Cheapest Car
Land Rover Says the New 3-Row Defender Is Coming
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week
You Can't Have Jeep's Most Expensive Wrangler
Jaguar Land Rover Is Fixing Its Achilles' Heel
The 10 Longest-Lasting Cars You Can Buy