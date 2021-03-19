The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Is a Topless Delight for Toasty Times

Beggars, as they say, can't be choosers. When Aston Martin rolled out the new Vantage convertible last year, we were sure to let them know that we wanted to drive it as soon as possible; the hardtop Vantage, after all, is one of our favorite sports cars on sale today, and it's a rare speed machine that doesn't get more exciting by chopping off the top.

Being good eggs, the Aston Martin PR people were happy to oblige our request; they set us up with a long weekend with the new convertible as soon as it arrived in the press fleet. Thing is, it happened to arrive in early March.

As you might imagine, the first weekend of the third month is not an ideal time to bask in droptop life in the greater New York City area — especially in the winter of 2020-2021, which has ranked as one of the harsher ones in recent memory. Still...we made do.