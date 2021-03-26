A couple weeks back, Volkswagen invited me up to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to drive the all-new 2022 VW Golf R in what the carmaker was calling "an ice drive." Needless to say, I was excited.

Alas, March weather in Michigan can be the ultimate crapshoot. The car thermometer read 72ºF when I left my home near Detroit, and even when I arrived at my destination four and a half hours due north, the pristine winter test course hadturned into apocalyptic slush.

Nonetheless, I did get behind the wheel of the Euro-spec version of the all-new 2022 Golf R for a bit. And even just weaving through a few cones was enough to tell that it’s a seriously impressive vehicle.