These Are the Best Cars to Buy Slightly Used, Instead of New

Grabbing any of these one-year-old cars could save you big money over buying factory-fresh.

By Will Sabel Courtney
car
Courtesy

Depreciation can be a royal pain in the tuchus if you're buying a new car. After all, the average car loses 17 percent of its value in the first year of its life; weigh that against the average new car transaction price of around $40,000, and that's $6,800 that just evaporated over 12 months, spent on the privilege of having a vehicle with seats undisturbed by the farts of past owners.

And that's just the average. Many cars lose more than that 17 percent in that first year — and, to add insult to injury, the cars suffering from steeper initial depreciation are often among the more expensive models to begin with. (Just ask anyone who held onto a 12-cylinder German car for half a decade or more.)

So, having already shown you the cars that you absolutely should buy new instead of lightly used, we at the Gear Patrol Motoring desk now bring you the converse: the cars you should buy pre-owned as one-year-old used cars instead of new ones.

The 15 cars here all, according to iSeeCars.com, suffer the greatest depreciation over their first year in their original owners' hands. Choosing a low-mileage, one-year-old version of any of these cars can save you big.

1. BMW 5 Series
bmw 5 series buy used
www.daniel-kraus.com

Percent Drop: 36.4%

Price Difference: $24,207

2. Hyundai Sonata
sonata
Hyundai

Percent Drop: 36.1%

Price Difference: $9,898

3. Infiniti Q50
inifiniti car
Infiniti

Percent Drop: 34.9%

Price Difference: $16,322

4. Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
mitsubishi eclipse cross and gt phev scoop prestigious good designtm awards
Mitsubishi

Percent Drop: 31.6%

Price Difference: $8,041

5. Ford Mustang
this time of year, green is on everyone’s mind with spring just around the corner, st patrick’s day celebrations and rivers of green – everyone feels the need for green now, there’s one more green cause to celebrate – the all new need for green hue available on the 2019 mustang
Ford

Percent Drop: 31.0%

Price Difference: $13,422

6. Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
mercedes benz explained gear patrol gla class
Mercedes-Benz

Percent Drop: 30.9%

Price Difference: $13,562

7. Infiniti Q60
infiniti q60
Infiniti

Percent Drop: 30.9%

Price Difference: $16,944

8. Nissan Sentra
nissan sentra
Nissan

Percent Drop: 30.2%

Price Difference: $6,209

9. BMW 3 Series
bmw 3 series
BMW

Percent Drop: 29.7%

Price Difference: $15,266

10. Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
mercedes benz explained gear patrol cla class
Mercedes-Benz

Percent Drop: 29.5%

Price Difference: $13,420

11. Mitsubishi Mirage G4
2021 mitsubishi mirage
Mitsubishi

Percent Drop: 29.2%

Price Difference: $4,781

12. Cadillac XT5
xt5 cadillac
Courtesy

Percent Drop: 28.7%

Price Difference: $14,851

13. Hyundai Santa Fe
santa fe 2020
Hyundai

Percent Drop: 28.7%

Price Difference: $9,061

14. GMC Yukon XL
yukon xl
GMC

Percent Drop: 27.8%

Price Difference: $22,639

15. Kia Sorento
kia sorento
Kia

Percent Drop: 27.3%

Price Difference: $8,489

