These Are the 15 Best Cars to Buy New

It's an old chestnut that cars plummet in value the moment they leave the lot. These cars don't, even after a year.

By Tyler Duffy
2020 tacoma gear patrol
Toyota

One old chestnut of car-buying is that a new car's value plummets the second you leave the lot — and therefore, you can save some money buying a mildly used car. In many cases, that is true — the average new car has lost about 17 percent of its value by the time it's a year old — but it's not true with all cars.

With some vehicles, it takes a while for the depreciation to kick in. For those cars and trucks, rather than buying used, you're better off heading to the dealer for a new one.

A new iSeeCars.com study looked at the cars with the lowest depreciation rates after one year of ownership — and as it turns out, the list includes some of our favorite off-roading pickups and SUVs.

Check out the top 15 best cars to buy new instead of lightly used below.

tesla flagship store in shanghai
VCGGetty Images
1 of 16
1. Tesla Model 3

Percent Drop: 2.1%

Price Difference: $923

READ OUR REVIEW

toyota tacoma nightshade
Toyota
2 of 16
2. Toyota Tacoma

Percent Drop: 4.2%

Price Difference: $1,557

READ OUR REVIEW

buy a kia telluride instead gear patrol slide 1
Kia
3 of 16
3. Kia Telluride

Percent Drop: 5.7%

Price Difference: $2,456

READ OUR REVIEW

ford ranger
Ford
4 of 16
4. Ford Ranger

Percent Drop: 7.1%

Price Difference: $2,416

LEARN MORE

jeep gladiator mojave gear patrol lead slide 1
Jeep
5 of 16
5. Jeep Gladiator

Percent Drop: 7.1%

Price Difference: $3,373

READ OUR REVIEW

rav4 hybrid
Toyota
6 of 16
6. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Percent Drop: 7.8%

Price Difference: $2,808

READ OUR REVIEW

sierra at4
GMC
7 of 16
7. GMC Sierra 1500

Percent Drop: 8.2%

Price Difference: $4,731

READ OUR REVIEW

toyota tundra gear patrol
Toyota
8 of 16
8. Toyota Tundra

Percent Drop: 8.3%

Price Difference: $3,939

READ OUR REVIEW

2019 chevrolet colorado zr2 bison gear patrol lead feature
Chevrolet
9 of 16
9. Chevrolet Colorado

Percent Drop: 8.8%

Price Difference: $3,051

READ OUR REVIEW

honda civic
Honda
10 of 16
10. Honda Civic Hatchback

Percent Drop: 8.9%

Price Difference: $2,309

READ OUR REVIEW

hyundai palisade
Hyundai
11 of 16
11. Hyundai Palisade

Percent Drop: 9.8%

Price Difference: $4,488

READ OUR REVIEW

4 great off roaders you should never buy used gear patrol jeep wrangler
Jeep
12 of 16
12. Jeep Wrangler

Percent Drop: 9.9%

Price Difference: $3,712

READ OUR REVIEW

subaru wrx gear patrol feature
Subaru
13 of 16
13. Subaru WRX

Percent Drop: 1o.2%

Price Difference: $3,506

READ OUR REVIEW

toyota 4runner
Toyota
14 of 16
14. Toyota 4Runner

Percent Drop: 10.8%

Price Difference: $4,909

READ OUR REVIEW

2021 ford f 150 tremor
Ford
15 of 16
These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021

Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

LEARN MORE

chevy silverado gear patrol feature
Chevrolet
16 of 16
15. Chevrolet Silverado

Percent Drop: 11.2%

Price Difference: $5,072

READ OUR REVIEW

