These Are the 15 Best Cars to Buy New
It's an old chestnut that cars plummet in value the moment they leave the lot. These cars don't, even after a year.
One old chestnut of car-buying is that a new car's value plummets the second you leave the lot — and therefore, you can save some money buying a mildly used car. In many cases, that is true — the average new car has lost about 17 percent of its value by the time it's a year old — but it's not true with all cars.
With some vehicles, it takes a while for the depreciation to kick in. For those cars and trucks, rather than buying used, you're better off heading to the dealer for a new one.
A new iSeeCars.com study looked at the cars with the lowest depreciation rates after one year of ownership — and as it turns out, the list includes some of our favorite off-roading pickups and SUVs.
Check out the top 15 best cars to buy new instead of lightly used below.
Percent Drop: 2.1%
Price Difference: $923
Percent Drop: 4.2%
Price Difference: $1,557
Percent Drop: 5.7%
Price Difference: $2,456
Percent Drop: 7.1%
Price Difference: $2,416
Percent Drop: 7.1%
Price Difference: $3,373
Percent Drop: 7.8%
Price Difference: $2,808
Percent Drop: 8.2%
Price Difference: $4,731
Percent Drop: 8.3%
Price Difference: $3,939
Percent Drop: 8.8%
Price Difference: $3,051
Percent Drop: 8.9%
Price Difference: $2,309
Percent Drop: 9.8%
Price Difference: $4,488
Percent Drop: 9.9%
Price Difference: $3,712
Percent Drop: 1o.2%
Price Difference: $3,506
Percent Drop: 10.8%
Price Difference: $4,909
Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.
Percent Drop: 11.2%
Price Difference: $5,072