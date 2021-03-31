One old chestnut of car-buying is that a new car's value plummets the second you leave the lot — and therefore, you can save some money buying a mildly used car. In many cases, that is true — the average new car has lost about 17 percent of its value by the time it's a year old — but it's not true with all cars.

With some vehicles, it takes a while for the depreciation to kick in. For those cars and trucks, rather than buying used, you're better off heading to the dealer for a new one.

A new iSeeCars.com study looked at the cars with the lowest depreciation rates after one year of ownership — and as it turns out, the list includes some of our favorite off-roading pickups and SUVs.

Check out the top 15 best cars to buy new instead of lightly used below.