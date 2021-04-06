Today's Top Stories
10 Cars That Are Selling Like Crazy in 2021

America had a long year in 2020; here in 2021, we're ready for some impractical cars.

By Tyler Duffy
toyota supra
Toyota

Like most of us, the car industry is coming off a topsy-turvy 12 months. Spring 2020 was the worst of times for car sales, with the economy crashing and dealerships closing as COVID-19 exploded. Spring 2021, in contrast, may be the best of times — after all, many people are sitting on disposable income they haven’t been spending on luxuries like vacations, fancy restaurants and childcare.

Those two factors alone make comparing year-over-year trends straight-up almost pointless. Almost everything is up, to the point some manufacturers are doubling last year’s Q1 sales figures.

Still, there are insights to gleam at the margins, where specific cars are performing exceptionally well. Now, it seems, is the time to splash out on that flashy sports coupe or off-roader for many people. Maybe a short-range EV makes more sense if you’re working from home. Perhaps it’s time to pull the trigger on a Land Cruiser, considering it may be the last year you can buy a new one.

Here are ten cars selling at a far faster clip than they did in Q1 202, all without having a new model to change the paradigm.

bmw i3
BMW
1 of 10
BMW i3

Q1 2020 Sales: 64

Q1 2021 Sales: 340

Increase: +431%

LEARN MORE

porsche cayman 718 gts gear patrol lead feature
Porsche
2 of 10
Porsche 718 Cayman / Boxster

Q1 2020 Sales: 400

Q1 2021 Sales: 1,506

Increase: +277%

READ OUR REVIEW

toyota land cruiser heritage edition
Toyota
3 of 10
Toyota Land Cruiser

Q1 2020 Sales: 614

Q1 2021 Sales: 1,896

Increase: +209%

READ OUR REVIEW

audi e tron gear patrol
Audi
4 of 10
Audi E-Tron

Q2 2020: 1,711

Q1 2021: 3,474

Increase: +103%

READ OUR REVIEW

lexus is
Lexus
5 of 10
Lexus IS

Q2 2020 Sales: 2,712

Q1 2021 Sales: 6,028

Increase: +122%

LEARN MORE

white volvo s90
Volvo
6 of 10
Volvo S90

Q1 2020 Sales: 167

Q1 2021 Sales: 310

Increase: +86%

READ OUR REVIEW

toyota supra
Toyota
7 of 10
Toyota Supra

Q1 2020 Sales: 1,013

Q1 2021 Sales: 1,725

Increase: +70%

READ OUR REVIEW

bmw x6
UWE FISCHER
8 of 10
BMW X6

Q1 2020 Sales: 1,251

Q1 2021 Sales: 2,038

Increase: +62.9%

LEARN MORE

mx5 miata
Courtesy
9 of 10
Mazda MX-5 Miata

Q1 2020 Sales: 1,700

Q1 2021 Sales: 2,743

Increase: +61%

READ OUR REVIEW

2021 gmc canyon at4 off road performance edition takes canyon’s capability to a higher level with increased protection and maneuverability
GMC
10 of 10
GMC Canyon

Q1 2020 Sales: 4,483

Q1 2021 Sales: 7,144

Increase: +59%

LEARN MORE

