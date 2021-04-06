10 Cars That Are Selling Like Crazy in 2021

Like most of us, the car industry is coming off a topsy-turvy 12 months. Spring 2020 was the worst of times for car sales, with the economy crashing and dealerships closing as COVID-19 exploded. Spring 2021, in contrast, may be the best of times — after all, many people are sitting on disposable income they haven’t been spending on luxuries like vacations, fancy restaurants and childcare.

Those two factors alone make comparing year-over-year trends straight-up almost pointless. Almost everything is up, to the point some manufacturers are doubling last year’s Q1 sales figures.

Still, there are insights to gleam at the margins, where specific cars are performing exceptionally well. Now, it seems, is the time to splash out on that flashy sports coupe or off-roader for many people. Maybe a short-range EV makes more sense if you’re working from home. Perhaps it’s time to pull the trigger on a Land Cruiser, considering it may be the last year you can buy a new one.

Here are ten cars selling at a far faster clip than they did in Q1 202, all without having a new model to change the paradigm.