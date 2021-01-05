An regular media consumers are likely familiar with the idea of the "Friday news dump." If you want to bury bad news, release the information around 4:58 PM on a Friday; at that point, both writers/editors and readers/viewers have largely checked out for the weekend, and by Monday, when they pay attention again, it'll be old news.
Well, at least Toyota finally gave us a definitive statement on the off-roading icon's future, right? Not really. Here's the statement:
"The Toyota Land Cruiser has been a legendary name for more than 60 years. While it will be discontinued in the United States after the 2021 model year, we remain committed to the large SUV segment and will continue to explore future products that celebrate the Land Cruiser’s rich off-road history. We encourage loyal enthusiasts and intrepid adventurers to stay tuned for future developments."
But then, as soon as it's said that, Toyota says they aren't abandoning large SUVs — and suggests they aren't ruling out using the Land Cruiser branding in the future. Toyota then urges Land Cruiser fans to "stay tuned," suggesting something is on the horizon, however distant that might be.
What could that mean? Well, off the top of our Land Cruiser-obsessed heads, we can think of any of (but not limited to) the following things.
The new 300-Series Land Cruiser is coming to America, but has been pushed back to 2022 at the earliest
