Mercedes-Benz Is Building an Electric G-Class. Here's What We Know

Mercedes's iconic boxy SUV will be going electric. Here's a roundup of what we know so far.

By Tyler Duffy
mercedes g class
Mercedes-Benz

It'd be hard to argue against the idea that the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of the most capable all-around vehicles on the market, cramming luxury, status and exceptional on-road and off-road performance into a single iconic package.

But it's not without its issues. One big one for the G-Wagen is, of course, fuel economy; boxy bodies and powerful engines rarely make for good gas mileage. Averaging just 14 mpg combined, the Gelandewagen is one of the worst polluting passenger vehicles on sale in America.

That, however, is about to change. Mercedes is launching a "G-Class" sub-brand, much like Ford has done with the Bronco and Mustang...and part of that G future will be an electric version. Details are scarce, but here's what we know so far.

Mercedes confirmed the electric G-wagen is happening
mercedes g class
Mercedes-Benz

Back in 2019, Daimler CEO Ola Källenius expressed his long-term commitment to the G-Class, confirming there will be a zero-emission EV version — and predicting that the last Mercedes built would be a G-Wagen.

The electric G-Cagen should get "EQG" branding
mercedes amg g63
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes is using "EQ" branding to delineate its EVs. Just as the company will launch EQS and EQE sedans, the G-wagen equiavlent should be the EQG. How do we know for sure? Mercedes-Benz has already filed trademark applications in Europe for EQG 560 and EQG 580.

The electric Gelandewagen should arrive "in a few years"
mercedes g class
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes has not given a firm timeline for the electric G-Class. The best we have is that last March, Ola Källenius told CarAdvice the new SUV would arrive in a few years.

We don't know how the electric G-Class will be built
mercedes g class
Mercedes-Benz

There are two plausible routes to get to an electric G-Class, and we don't yet know which one Mercedes is pursuing. They could take their capable EVA platform underpinning the EQS and EQE SUVs and build a boxier SUV that looks like an old-school G-Class. Alternatively, Mercedes could also adapt the G-wagen's body-on-frame architecture to an electric powertrain.

It won't be the first electric G-wagen
arnold schwarzenegger in an electric g class
Kreisel

There's at least one electric G-Class already kicking around. Back in 2017, Arnold Schwarzenegger paid $1 million to Austrian tuners Kreisel for a custom electric-converted G-Class.

