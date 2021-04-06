It'd be hard to argue against the idea that the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of the most capable all-around vehicles on the market, cramming luxury, status and exceptional on-road and off-road performance into a single iconic package.

But it's not without its issues. One big one for the G-Wagen is, of course, fuel economy; boxy bodies and powerful engines rarely make for good gas mileage. Averaging just 14 mpg combined, the Gelandewagen is one of the worst polluting passenger vehicles on sale in America.

That, however, is about to change. Mercedes is launching a "G-Class" sub-brand, much like Ford has done with the Bronco and Mustang...and part of that G future will be an electric version. Details are scarce, but here's what we know so far.