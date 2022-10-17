The 2024 Jeep Recon Electric SUV: What You Need to Know

Jeep held its so-called "4xe Day" celebration — an event kicking off the next round of electrified vehicles from the brand — back last September. As part of the festivities, the brand unveiled the Recon SUV.

It's an all-new product, one that's all-electric and will be the first Jeep-branded EV to launch in America. And all indications are that it will be pretty off-road capable. The body looks slightly like the Wrangler, though the grille looks more Grand Cherokee-like.

Here's what you need to know about the new Jeep Recon SUV.