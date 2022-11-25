The Jeep Wrangler is many things. Off-roader. Family car. Open-air plaything. Icon. One thing it never has been, though: fuel efficient. Blocky designs, heavy bodies, all-terrain tires and short gearing may all be part of the Wrangler's package, but they aren't great for gas mileage. The fact that Jeep has traditionally outfitted recent Wranglers with anemic, ancient naturally aspirated V6s that have to work overtime in real-world driving only makes things worse.

In recent years, Jeep has tried to bolster the Wrangler's power in a few ways, adding the optional turbocharged inline-fours and turbodiesel V6s that seek to augment the SUV by offering more torque at more usable engine speeds. But 2021 sees that trend taken to the next level, with the addition of two new versions: the V8-powered Wrangler 392 and the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe. Both versions deliver substantially more horsepower and torque than other Wranglers — though admittedly in very different ways.

But while the Hemi-powered 392 seems likely to capture the hearts of many an enthusiast...after a day of driving the new 4xe in and around Austin, Texas on all sorts of terrain, I can confidently say it's the PHEV that deserves most of the accolades. In fact, it's the best Jeep Wrangler ever made.