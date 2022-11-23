Whether you call it the G-Wagen or the G-Wagon, it'd be hard to argue against the notion that the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of the most capable all-around vehicles on the market, cramming luxury, status and exceptional on-road and off-road performance into a single iconic package. The one thing it can't do is consume fuel efficiently. Averaging just 14 mpg combined, the Gelandewagen is one of the worst-polluting passenger vehicles on sale in America.

That's about to change. The G-Wagen is going electric. Mercedes unveiled the Concept EQG in Munich in September 2021. And a production version is planned for 2024.

Here's what we know about the Mercedes EQG.