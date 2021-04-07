Today's Top Stories
1
What Has Powered Tesla's Rise? Will It Continue?
2
Here's What Runners Think of HOKA's Latest Shoe
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
These Sunglasses Are Perfect for Summer

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

10 Cars People Aren't Buying in 2021

Car sales have come roaring back in 2021. But these cars have been notable exceptions.

By Tyler Duffy
2021 chevrolet silverado rst
Mueller/Chevrolet

The COVID-19 pandemic leveled the automotive industry back in the first quarter of 2020. As a result, the Q1 2021 sales numbers look like a massive success by comparison, thanks to the far more favorable sales climate. Even flagging brands like Buick and Mini posted year-over-year percentage increases in the double digits.

Earlier, we looked at the cars that sold especially well during Q1 of 2021. Here's the flip side: 10 cars at the other end of the spectrum, posting substantial year-over-year declines while increases of 20–40 percent were the norm elsewhere. (On the plus side, maybe you can find better deals on them now.)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Hyundai Veloster
2020 hyundai veloster n gear patrol lead full
Hyundai

Q1 2020 Sales: 2,082

Q1 2021 Sales: 687

Decrease: -67%

READ OUR REVIEW

Acura NSX
cross country acura nsx gear patrol lead full 3
Eric Adams

Q1 2020 Sales: 34

Q1 2021 Sales: 17

Decrease: -50%

READ OUR REVIEW

Ford Edge
2020 ford edge st line
Ford

Q1 2020 Sales: 29,599

Q1 2021 Sales: 22,150

Decrease: -25%

LEARN MORE

Volkswagen Passat
volkswagen passat
Tyler Duffy

Q1 2020 Sales: 5,981

Q1 2021 Sales: 4,535

Decrease: -24%

LEARN MORE

Chevrolet Silverado 1500
chevy silverado gear patrol full lead
Chevrolet

Q1 2020 Sales: 112,925

Q1 2021 Sales: 90,705

Decrease: -20%

READ OUR REVIEW

Enter to win this stunning electric Himalaya Defender
land rover defender
Omaze

Love the idea of a vintage Defender, but not so keen on the poor fuel economy? Well, Himalaya, one of the best custom Defender builders out there, built an electric one — and it's being given away in an Omaze sweepstakes. Every donation supports the African Community & Conservation Foundation.

LEARN MORE

Audi A8
audi a8
Audi

Q1 2020 Sales: 554

Q1 2021 Sales: 441

Decrease: -20%

READ OUR REVIEW

Chevrolet Blazer
chevy blazer rs gear patrol slide 1
Chevrolet

Q1 2020 Sales: 22,144

Q1 2021 Sales: 19,265

Decrease: -13%

READ OUR REVIEW

Subaru Impreza
subaru impreza
Subaru

Q1 2020 Sales: 10,289

Q1 2021 Sales: 9,115

Decrease: -11%

LEARN MORE

BMW 3 Series
bmw 3 series
Fabian Kirchbauer

Q1 2020 Sales: 10,613

Q1 2021 Sales: 9,416

Decrease: -11%

READ OUR REVIEW

Subaru Ascent
subaru ascent
Subaru

Q1 2020 Sales: 15,624

Q1 2021 Sales: 14,473

Decrease: -7%

READ OUR REVIEW

The Best All-Terrain Tires You Can Buy
tire
Courtesy

Because you should give your 4Runner or Gladiator the fancy rubber it deserves.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Tudor's Awesome New Watches Caught Us Off Guard
This New Product Brings Pro-Level Recovery to All
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Your Face Mask Design Could Be Worth $500,000
We Haven't Seen a Breitling Like This in Decades
Everything We Know About the Electric G-Wagen
11 Gmail Hacks to Get Your Inbox Under Control
These Timex + Todd Snyder Watches Are on Sale
10 Cars That Are Selling Like Crazy in 2021
5 Things We Could See from Rolex in 2021
Hummer EV SUV Revealed As an Absolute Beast