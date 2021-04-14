Every new car is, in some way, a testament to faith in the future. After all, a company wouldn't go to the trouble of spending millions of person-hours and hundred of millions of dollars on a new product if it didn't think there was a damn good chance customers for the next half-decade or more would snap them up in number large enough to turn a profit. That said, few cars are quite as much of an investment in tomorrow as the Mercedes-EQS sedan.

This new luxury car isn't the first electric vehicle to ever wear a three-pointed star, but it may well be the most important yet. After all, it's the first new car to use Mercedes-Benz's bespoke EV platform, which will serve as the foundation for most the automaker's onslaught of new electric vehicles for the next few years. And given that Germany wants to move away from gasoline at Mach Schnell, odds are good people in the brand's home market (and elsewhere) will want to throw money at the for it...if it's good enough.

Of course, while Mercedes-Benz would have loved to shuttle the world's media over to Stuttgart for a quick ride in the EQS before its formal debut, the practicalities of not spreading COVID-19 across continents meant a ride-along wasn't possible. So instead, Mercedes pulled a 2020 and gave me the Zoom equivalent: a virtual ridealong where an esteemed, very knowledgeable executive — in this case, Christoph Starzynski, vice-president of electric vehicle architecture and head of EQ for Mercedes-Benz — would drive around Germany in the car and answer my questions...and my butt would continue occupying the same home office chair it has grown to know intimately over the last 12 months.

