The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Is a Winter-Stomping, Road-Going Private Jet

Winter is hardly the best time to drive. Sure, internal combustion engines might love the way the air molecules come more densely packed at low temperatures, but the precipitates found in the coldest season have a way of rendering even the grippiest tires useless and the view ahead opaque — two conditions that don't play well with operating a motor vehicle at speeds of a mile a minute or more.

Yet for many of us, the December of 2020 forced us to reckon with winter driving in ways we might not normally have to. With the coronavirus pandemic raging, planes and trains filled with strangers became terrifying propositions, leaving America's John Candys and Steve Martins left with the automobile as their sole means of safely getting home for the holidays.

For me this year, that meant more than 1,800 miles of zipping across the eastern third of the United States: with my girlfriend to her parents' home outside Detroit, then solo from Michigan to my family home in New England, then back to New York City. (To those who might be concerned: myself, my girlfriend and both our families were diligent about social distancing and mask usage, and no COVID was spread, across state lines or otherwise.)

Such a task would require spending quite a bit of time — all of it behind the wheel — while traversing areas known for their cold and snow in a time of year known for, well, cold and snow. Fortunately, the folks at Mercedes-Benz had recently unveiled a vehicle that, on paper at least, would seem ideal to the myriad tasks of driving the same distance as going from Paris to Moscow in weather that, potentially, could stymie even Napoleon: the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.