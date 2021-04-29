How does the Volvo V60 Cross Country drive?

"Luxury car" too often means tuning fit more for the Nürburgring than normal driving. The V60 Cross Country, however, gets the balance right.

The wagon has one distinct superpower: absorbing the impact from ruts, potholes and rough terrain. It delivers a supremely supple ride, even on the pockmarked hellscape that is Michigan tarmac in late winter and early spring. And it somehow manages that give while retaining car-like handling and solid body control.

Volvo's T5 engine delivers some solid oomph, thanks to its 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. You do take a fuel economy hit going Cross Country, but it's mostly in highway driving, which comes in at 31 mpg vs. the regular V60's 34 mpg.

To offer some high praise: I would daily drive a V60 Cross Country over the V60 Polestar Engineered, which I really liked but has a much firmer ride. It will be my entry of choice during the next Volvo Super Bowl promotion.

