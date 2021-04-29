Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Is the Volvo V60 Cross Country the Ultimate Daily Driver?
The Cross Country isn't tuned for the Nürburgring; it's made for the crappy roads you actually drive on.
As one would suspect given its name, the Volvo V60 Cross Country is a version of the brand's smaller V60 station wagon that's ready to leave the pavement. Compared to the standard V60, the V60 Cross Country offers added ground clearance, a softer suspension, a bit of body cladding and standard all-wheel drive instead of front-wheel drive. That said, it's still definitely a wagon, and not a full-on SUV like the XC60.
Volvo loaned me a V60 Cross Country for a week, and I drove it around southeastern Michigan doing what most owners likely do: parental tasks. Here's what you need to know.
The V60 Cross Country is a direct response to our modern SUV-loving automotive climate. but it's been around for a few years. The current generation debuted in 2018; plus, Volvo introduced a Cross Country version of the previous generation back in 2015.
The V60 Cross Country offers a compelling marriage of Volvo's tradition – safe wagons — with Volvo's present, building plush, comfortable and stylish luxury SUVs. The Cross Country typically outsells the standard V60 three times over. And in the coming years, the Cross Country option may be the only Volvo wagon variant left.
"Luxury car" too often means tuning fit more for the Nürburgring than normal driving. The V60 Cross Country, however, gets the balance right.
The wagon has one distinct superpower: absorbing the impact from ruts, potholes and rough terrain. It delivers a supremely supple ride, even on the pockmarked hellscape that is Michigan tarmac in late winter and early spring. And it somehow manages that give while retaining car-like handling and solid body control.
Volvo's T5 engine delivers some solid oomph, thanks to its 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. You do take a fuel economy hit going Cross Country, but it's mostly in highway driving, which comes in at 31 mpg vs. the regular V60's 34 mpg.
To offer some high praise: I would daily drive a V60 Cross Country over the V60 Polestar Engineered, which I really liked but has a much firmer ride. It will be my entry of choice during the next Volvo Super Bowl promotion.
In short, awesome. Volvo builds some of the best car interiors out there, blending a minimalist design aesthetic with quality materials. My test vehicle went all-in on the seats with the Lounge package and other add-ons. I ended up with heated, ventilated and massaging Nappa leather front seats with power cushion extensions. Not too bad.
One thing to note about the V60 Cross Country interior? It’s not that big. You may be picturing toting around kids, dogs and an assortment of gear in a practical Volvo wagon. If you plan to do that all at once, you should level up to the larger V90 Cross Country . The V60 Cross Country offers about 50 cubic feet of potential cargo space — less than the dearly departed VW Golf hatchback.
It's not cheap. The V60 CC starts at $46,545, a $4,500 premium over the standard V60. Mine leveled up to $57,290 with options, though you could do without the fancy seats and the $4,000 Bowers and Wilkins Premium Sound system if so inclined.
There aren’t that many wagons for sale in the United States. The closest direct competitor for the V60 Cross Country is Audi’s A4 Allroad ($44,600), which has a similar concept and power output with a bit more cargo space. A step up would be the Mercedes E450 4Matic All-Terrain ($67,600). A more budget-friendly option would be the bigger-engined XT trim of the Subaru Outback ($35,145).
Powertrain: Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four; 8-speed automatic; all-wheel-drive
Horsepower: 250
Torque: 258 lb-ft
EPA Fuel Economy: 22 mpg city, 31 mpg highway
Seats: 5
