This Go-Anywhere Camping Rig Could Be the Ultimate Overlander

Here in 2021, it's safe to say that the idea of overlanding sounds as good as it ever has. After all, 2020 and its life-and-death need to avoid other people is still all too fresh in the mind. Plus, now that America is reopening as the raging fire of the COVID-19 pandemic begins to burn down and smolder out, it seems safe to assume that traditional forms of vacation will be as busy as we've ever seen, as people seek to turn pent-up desire to travel and money saved up over the last year into new experiences.

But while car camping may be easy to do with just about any vehicle (although let's face it, we'd rather do it with something like a Subaru Outback), true overlanding requires a special sort of vehicle. A burly, go-anywhere off-roader that marries the capabilities of a pack mule with the living arrangements of a five-figure (or even six-figure) expedition to Everest.

Which is, of course, exactly the sort of vehicle the folks at EarthCruiser have been building for a decade now.

Still, their stock in trade for the last 10 years — chassis-cab-based off-road campers — is a little much for a lot of people. After all, driving the equivalent of a box truck from town to town isn't necessarily everyone's cup of tea. So for 2021, EarthCruiser has whipped up a new pickup truck-based model: the Terranova.