2021 Genesis GV80: A Luxury SUV That Should Scare BMW and Audi

Some cars get you noticed. When you drive a Lamborghini through Manhattan, folks gawk and take pictures. When you drive a vintage VW Bus anywhere, nearly everyone perks up, smiles and waves. What you don’t expect to draw abnormal attention in is a midsize crossover — but that’s what happened to me driving the Genesis GV80 around for a week.

Part of the interest is that people don’t know what the GV80 is. Genesis — Hyundai’s luxury arm — is a relatively new standalone brand that formed in 2017. The GV80 is their first SUV and has only been out a few months....and perhaps the only time most people have seen one so far is when Tiger Woods crashed a GV80 at the Genesis Open (which, of course, drew attention to the SUV’s IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating).

The other part? The Genesis GV80 looks distinctive, exotic and expensive, with its bold grille, signature double-lighting and premium materials. If you don’t know quite what you’re looking at it reads sort of like a Bentley, which not coincidentally is where Genesis poached the GV80’s lead designer from. And the GV80 only costs about a third as much as a Bentayga.