2 What else makes Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT special?

Porsche is not calling the Cayenne Turbo GT SUV a coupe — because the coupe body style is the only one on offer (and that's not such a bad thing). The most distinctive features are both the upper rear wing and the adaptive rear spoiler that raises at speed. It's a busy look, sure...but you won't have to look at it if you're driving.

The Cayenne Turbo GT sits 17mm lower than the Cayenne Turbo Coupe and has a 15 percent stiffer suspension. Porsche also retuned the damper calibration, power steering, rear-axle steering and dynamic chassis control. The Cayenne Turbo GT rides on exclusive 22-inch Pirelli P-Zero Corsa high-performance treads and gets Porsche's Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) standard.

Other features include a carbon-fiber roof and rear diffuser cover, a unique front fascia with larger side air intakes, a swanky Alcantara leather interior and Porsche's latest infotainment system.