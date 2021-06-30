Porsche Just Unleashed the Most Insane Cayenne Yet
The Cayenne Turbo GT is absolute madness, and we can't wait to drive it.
When Porsche debuted the Cayenne, it was basically just an SUV with Porsche badging. But with each passing generation, it becomes more and more of a proper Porsche with racy features you would expect to find on a 911. And the best testament may be the new Cayenne Turbo GT, which is the craziest track-beast Cayenne that Porsche has offered yet.
The Cayenne Turbo GT uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that puts out 631 horsepower — 90 more than the Cayenne Turbo Coupe — and 626 lb-ft of torque a retuned eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. The Cayenne Turbo GT will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds with the Sport Chrono package; it'll do a quarter-mile in 11.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 186 mph on the track.
And this SUV isn't just about straight-line speed. The Cayenne Turbo GT hustled around the Nordschleife at the Nürburgring in 7:38.9 seconds, a new lap record for an SUV.
Porsche is not calling the Cayenne Turbo GT SUV a coupe — because the coupe body style is the only one on offer (and that's not such a bad thing). The most distinctive features are both the upper rear wing and the adaptive rear spoiler that raises at speed. It's a busy look, sure...but you won't have to look at it if you're driving.
The Cayenne Turbo GT sits 17mm lower than the Cayenne Turbo Coupe and has a 15 percent stiffer suspension. Porsche also retuned the damper calibration, power steering, rear-axle steering and dynamic chassis control. The Cayenne Turbo GT rides on exclusive 22-inch Pirelli P-Zero Corsa high-performance treads and gets Porsche's Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) standard.
Other features include a carbon-fiber roof and rear diffuser cover, a unique front fascia with larger side air intakes, a swanky Alcantara leather interior and Porsche's latest infotainment system.
Porsche says the Cayenne Turbo GT will start at $180,800, which is enough for a saner person to buy both a 911 Carerra GTS and a Kia Telluride to do practical things. However, unlike some Porsche models, it comes fairly well equipped before you work through the option tree. It's available for order now. Deliveries will start in early 2022.
