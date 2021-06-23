The New Porsche 911 GTS Could Be the Just-Right 911

The Turbo and GT3 versions of the Porsche 911 are outstanding. But if we were constructing our ideal 911, it would be a Goldilocks version. We'd want something a cut above the base Carrera model, with sportier features and a bit more power. But we'd want something that was still comfortable to daily drive and doesn't go full-on track beast. Porsche just announced plans to build that exact vehicle for the current generation, the 911 GTS, a revival of the trim that appeared in the last two generations.