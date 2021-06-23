The New Porsche 911 GTS Could Be the Just-Right 911
If we were to construct our ideal Porsche 911, it would look a lot like this.
The Turbo and GT3 versions of the Porsche 911 are outstanding. But if we were constructing our ideal 911, it would be a Goldilocks version. We'd want something a cut above the base Carrera model, with sportier features and a bit more power. But we'd want something that was still comfortable to daily drive and doesn't go full-on track beast. Porsche just announced plans to build that exact vehicle for the current generation, the 911 GTS, a revival of the trim that appeared in the last two generations.
Porsche will offer the 911 GTS with three body styles: Coupe, Cabriolet, and Targa. Coupe and Cabriolet models can be fitted with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The Targa model will only come with AWD.
The Porsche 911 GTS will have 473 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter boxer 6. That's a 30 hp bump over the 911 Carerra S. It will also have 420 lb-ft of torque.
The 911 GTS receives the high-performance braking setup from the 911 Turbo. Coupe and Cabriolet models will get a bespoke sport suspension, lowered by 10 mm, with Porsche Active Suspension Management.
Once known just for its sports cars, Porsche now produces a wide variety of coupes, convertibles, SUVs and sedans.
The 911 GTS comes standard with Porsche's eight-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission. However, all versions can be fitted with a seven-speed manual transmission with a gear lever shortened by 10 mm.
Buyers can purchase an optional lightweight package for the 911 GTS. This sheds up to 55 pounds from the standard model with carbon-fiber bucket seats, a rear seat delete, lightweight glass and a lightweight battery. That package also includes rear-axle steering and aerodynamic underbody paneling.
Porsche says U.S. deliveries for the 911 GTS will start in early 2022. Starting MSRP will range from $136,700 for the 911 Carrera GTS coupe to $156,800 for the 911 Targa 4 GTS. Porsche charges a $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee on top of that.
