The New Porsche 911 GTS Could Be the Just-Right 911

If we were to construct our ideal Porsche 911, it would look a lot like this.

By Tyler Duffy
porsche 911 gts 992 2022
Porsche

The Turbo and GT3 versions of the Porsche 911 are outstanding. But if we were constructing our ideal 911, it would be a Goldilocks version. We'd want something a cut above the base Carrera model, with sportier features and a bit more power. But we'd want something that was still comfortable to daily drive and doesn't go full-on track beast. Porsche just announced plans to build that exact vehicle for the current generation, the 911 GTS, a revival of the trim that appeared in the last two generations.

The Porsche 911 GTS will come in five verisons
porsche 911 gts 992 2022
Porsche

Porsche will offer the 911 GTS with three body styles: Coupe, Cabriolet, and Targa. Coupe and Cabriolet models can be fitted with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The Targa model will only come with AWD.

The Porsche 911 GTS will get more power
porsche 911 gts 992 2022
Porsche

The Porsche 911 GTS will have 473 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter boxer 6. That's a 30 hp bump over the 911 Carerra S. It will also have 420 lb-ft of torque.

The Porsche 911 will get fancy brakes and an upgraded suspension
porsche 911 gts 992 2022
Porsche

The 911 GTS receives the high-performance braking setup from the 911 Turbo. Coupe and Cabriolet models will get a bespoke sport suspension, lowered by 10 mm, with Porsche Active Suspension Management.

You can get a Porsche 911 GTS with a manual
porsche 911 gts 992 2022
Porsche

The 911 GTS comes standard with Porsche's eight-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission. However, all versions can be fitted with a seven-speed manual transmission with a gear lever shortened by 10 mm.

You probably want the lightweight package with the Porsche 911 GTS
porsche 911 gts 992 2022
Porsche

Buyers can purchase an optional lightweight package for the 911 GTS. This sheds up to 55 pounds from the standard model with carbon-fiber bucket seats, a rear seat delete, lightweight glass and a lightweight battery. That package also includes rear-axle steering and aerodynamic underbody paneling.

The Porsche 911 GTS will arrive in early 2022
porsche 911 gts 992 2022
Porsche

Porsche says U.S. deliveries for the 911 GTS will start in early 2022. Starting MSRP will range from $136,700 for the 911 Carrera GTS coupe to $156,800 for the 911 Targa 4 GTS. Porsche charges a $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee on top of that.

