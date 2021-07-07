Believe it or not, it's been more than 10 years since the world first laid eyes on the Lamborghini Aventador. The successor to the Murcielago, Diablo, Countach and Miura first appeared in late 2010, back when the best smartphone you could buy was the iPhone 4 and NASA was still flying astronauts into space aboard the space shuttle. Since then, variants have risen and faded away as competitors have come and gone, but the car whose name was seemingly inspired by its left-side profile view has managed to keep on consistently drawing in eyes and buyers like a scissor-door Lambo should.

Indeed, few cars have aged as well as Lamborghini's mid-engined V12-powered supercar — at least when it comes to appearances — so we'll fully admit that we're glad to see that the final version of the old-school, purely V12-powered Lamborghini distills the classic Aventador looks down to perhaps their purest form yet. Meet the Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae.