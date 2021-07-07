Lamborghini's Final Aventador Is a Wild Tribute to the Iconic Supercar
The Aventador's 10-year-run comes to a close with a new version that blends the best of what's come before.
Believe it or not, it's been more than 10 years since the world first laid eyes on the Lamborghini Aventador. The successor to the Murcielago, Diablo, Countach and Miura first appeared in late 2010, back when the best smartphone you could buy was the iPhone 4 and NASA was still flying astronauts into space aboard the space shuttle. Since then, variants have risen and faded away as competitors have come and gone, but the car whose name was seemingly inspired by its left-side profile view has managed to keep on consistently drawing in eyes and buyers like a scissor-door Lambo should.
Indeed, few cars have aged as well as Lamborghini's mid-engined V12-powered supercar — at least when it comes to appearances — so we'll fully admit that we're glad to see that the final version of the old-school, purely V12-powered Lamborghini distills the classic Aventador looks down to perhaps their purest form yet. Meet the Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae.
Lamborghini's own press release makes no bones about it: the Aventador Ultime is "a celebration of the iconic V12 super sports car and combustion engine in a final production model, concentrating the purest features of all Aventador editions into a perfect finale."
How, exactly, does it do that? Well, for starters, by taking the body and comfort-minded features of the "regular" Aventador S model and combining them with a tweaked version of the powerplant from the borderline-insane Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
Granted, many a Lamborghini driver is in it for the attention, so the idea of taking the wild Aventador SVJ's screaming engine, adding 10 ponies to the top and dropping it into a more subtle body designed to look more like the Aventador S may not appeal to everyone. Keep in mind, however...it's still a Lamborghini Aventador. People will stare, even without the SVJ's wild wing.
In addition to packing 40 more horses than the Aventador S it most closely resembles, the Aventador Ultime also weighs in at 55 pounds less than that variant, bringing its power-to-weight ratio in line with the SVJ.
0-62 miles per hour passes in 2.8 seconds, according to Lamborghini (although based on independent tests of the SVJ, we're guessing it'll actually take even less time). Top speed? 220 miles per hour, once you find a long enough straightaway. And when it comes time to scrub off speed, like the McLaren 765LT, this Lambo can go from 60 to a stop in less than seven car lengths.
While Lambos of old may not have needed to excel at turning in order to prove their bona fides, today's crop of supercars need to handle as well as go quick. To that end, the Aventador Ultime boasts four-wheel-steering and torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive, as well as a computerized central brain that takes input from motion sensors all over the car's body and constantly adjusts the vehicle's settings to provide the sharpest responses.
The interior of the Lamborghini Aventador is among the more stylish ones of the automotive world, even if it is a bit cramped and outdated by 2021 standards. Still, there's an infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument panel to show off the fast-revving tachometer...and, of course, the start button hidden under that missile launch-esque flip cover.
Did you notice the conspicuous lack of roof in that interior picture? That's right — the Aventador Ultime comes in both coupe and roadster forms. Of course, like other Aventadors, the "roadster" is more of a T-top with a manually removable two-piece roof; it can indeed fit in the frunk, but doing so means giving up what little cargo space the car has. Still, going roadster means little sacrifice in terms of looks with the roof up...and a far sweeter auditory experience with it tucked away.
If you want to park this final Lamborghini Aventador in your (presumably sizable) garage, you may have to fight through a scrum for the limited supply. Only 350 coupes and 250 roadsters will be built before the Aventador goes off into that good night.
If you don't manage to snag one, though, don't be too disappointed. While this may be the final Lamborghini with an unassisted V12, an Aventador replacement with a plug-in-hybrid-assisted V12 is rumored to be coming down the pike soon enough.
