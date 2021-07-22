As an automotive journalist, I drive a new car almost every week: long enough to admire them, but not long enough to form emotional attachments. I’m sad to see a particular vehicle go sometimes, but rarely do I get covetous for one, keep tabs on local dealers and drop endless rationalizations to my wife — who invariably and correctly reminds me I rarely drive the car I do own.

I say “rarely” because it just happened to me for the first time with the Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road. This wasn’t the first time I’ve driven a Tacoma, but it was the first time I truly understood it — and longed to live that Taco life for the next decade or so, until it was time to buy a new one.

Toyota loaned me one for a week; I considered e-mailing PR to ask what Toyota does with the press cars after the model year turnover. I drove one again on a Toyota media trip in Texas and — very briefly — pondered cruising off into the hills until someone called me to bring it back.

I lie awake at night, fretting about the effect of carbon emissions on the planet. I have no real need for a pickup truck. And I almost literally could not fit my family into this one. Nonetheless, I want a Toyota Tacoma badly. No one ever said love was reasonable.