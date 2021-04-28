When it comes to solid, durable full-size pickup trucks with excellent off-road capability and great resale value, it's hard to beat the Toyota Tundra. That said, in other ways, Toyota's big rig has fallen behind. Since it hasn't received an overhaul since the mid-2000s, it can feel archaic compared to its Big Three competition of the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado / GMC Sierra and Ram 1500. Couple that with bleak fuel economy numbers that make the Tundra one of the worst vehicles for the environment one can buy, and it's easy to see why it might not be at the top of many shopping lists or buying guides.

That's all about to change. Toyota is launching an all-new third-generation Tundra this year, part of a flurry of updates the Japanese brand has planned. Here's what we know about what the carmaker has planned for the full-size truck segment.

(Note: Toyota hasn't released any images of the next-gen Tundra yet. The trucks pictured here are 2021 models.)