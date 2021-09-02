9 Cool Cars We'll Be Saying Goodbye to in 2022
From automotive icons to weird, three-door hatchbacks, they're all going away.
The calendar is turning the corner into fall 2021, which means automakers are shifting to their 2022 model year production plans. Turnover means there are about to be some awesome new vehicles we're excited to drive...but we're also losing some cars we really like.
Here are nine cool cars that are leaving the U.S. market for 2022.
Toyota discontinued the Land Cruiser in America at the end of 2021. The new J300 generation debuted abroad since then, though, and it may still arrive stateside as a Lexus.
Europe is getting a new Mk8 Golf, but VW killed the base model in the U.S. due to poor sales. It's only coming to America in GTI and Golf R form.
The Volvo V90 may have been Volvo's best car in America. But Volvo is an SUV manufacturer in America now, and sells more XC90 SUVs in one month than V90s — period.
Polestar is Volvo's performance/electric brand. The Polestar 1 was a PHEV sports coupe offering 619 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque and more than 50 miles of EV range that debuted ahead of the Polestar 2 EV. Its limited 1,500 unit production run ends in late 2021.
Rolls-Royce killed off its two-door models in America due to "regulatory issues." That includes the full-size Wraith coupe.
Rolls-Royce also ended American sales of the Dawn convertible, which was effectively (if not actually) the convertible version of the Wraith.
The Hyundai Veloster N is a super fun driver's car, but the base models — with all of the three-door quirkiness and impracticality but nowhere near as much power — sold profoundly poorly. Surprise, surprise: Hyundai is only bringing the N back for 2022.
Sedans are some of the best value cars on the market right now, but one of the most elegant affordable options, the Mazda 6, is departing — at least for the 2022 model year. A new sportier version may be replacing it.
Small cheap crossovers are still very much a thing. But the Mazda CX-3 has had much of its raison d'être rendered redundant by the excellent new Mazda CX-3o.
Kelley Blue Book has revealed the best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.