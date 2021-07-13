10 Cars We're Excited to Drive for the First Time in 2021

As of this story's publication here in July, 2021 is a bit more than halfway over. We've driven some spectacular vehicles already like the Porsche 911 Turbo, the new Ford Bronco and new hybrid versions of the Jeep Wrangler and the Ford F-150.

But 2021 still has more to offer. Here are ten vehicles we should be able to drive — and tell you about — before the end of the year.