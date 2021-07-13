Today's Top Stories
10 Cars We're Excited to Drive for the First Time in 2021

We've already driven the Bronco and several cool Jeeps, but 2021 still has a lot more to come.

By Tyler Duffy
2022 subaru brz
Subaru

As of this story's publication here in July, 2021 is a bit more than halfway over. We've driven some spectacular vehicles already like the Porsche 911 Turbo, the new Ford Bronco and new hybrid versions of the Jeep Wrangler and the Ford F-150.

But 2021 still has more to offer. Here are ten vehicles we should be able to drive — and tell you about — before the end of the year.

2022 cadillac ct5 v blackwing sport sedan
Cadillac
1 of 11
2022 CT5-V Blackwing

Cadillac's new crop of proper "V" cars have arrived. The CT5-V Blackwing packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque. Best of all: the standard transmission is a six-speed manual.

LEARN MORE

jeep grand wagoneer 2022 model year on sale summer 2021
Jeep
2 of 11
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Jeep has a new fancy flagship, $100,000-plus SUV to take on the Cadillac Escalade. Can a Mopar SUV be fancier than the Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve? We're excited to find out.

LEARN MORE

nissan 400z proto z 2022
Nissan
3 of 11
2022 Nissan Z (a.k.a. 400Z)

Nissan is finally replacing the ancient 370Z with a new Z, which may or may not be called the 400Z. It will have a twin-turbo V6 and a six-speed manual. Reports have it starting at around $40,000 with around 400 horsepower. It debuts August 17th.

LEARN MORE

rivian r1t
Rivian
4 of 11
2022 Rivian R1T

Rivian got everyone salivating when they debuted their super-capable electric adventure truck back in 2018. It has some nifty features for overlanding. Deliveries for the R1T pickup and R1S SUV are due to start very soon.

LEARN MORE

2022 toyota tundra
Toyota
5 of 11
2022 Toyota Tundra

Toyota's massive overhaul of its off-road trucks and SUVs on a new platform begins with the full-size Tundra for 2022. The updated truck will almost undoubtedly shift from a V8 to a twin-turbo V6 and will likely have a hybrid option.

LEARN MORE

2022 subaru brz
Subaru
6 of 11
2022 Subaru BRZ

Subaru's next-generation BRZ should arrive soon, along with its Toyota GR86 twin. The sports car sticks to the same lightweight, rear-wheel-drive and manual transmission formula. It improves on the last generation's power, torque and agility. It should be an absolute riot.

LEARN MORE

ford maverick 2022 compact pickup truck
Ford
7 of 11
2022 Ford Maverick

Ford is bringing back the small pickup with the unibody Maverick. The base engine is a 40-mpg hybrid. There's a torque-heavy high-performance engine if you'd rather have that. It cribs some styling from the F-Series. We should get an off-roading version. Oh, and what's that? Starting at $20,000? Yeah, we're in.

LEARN MORE

the 2022 gmc hummer ev is a first of its kind supertruck developed to forge new paths with zero emissions
GMC
8 of 11
2022 Hummer EV SUT

The Hummer EV SUT is a pickup truck that will be able to accelerate like a Porsche, outperform a Jeep off-road, more or less drive itself on the highway — all without ever using a drop of gasoline. Edition 1 goes into production later this year.

LEARN MORE

mercedes eq benz eqs 2022
Mercedes-Benz
9 of 11
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

The EQS is Mercedes's swoopy new EV flagship, the electric equivalent to the S-Class sedan. We took a virtual first ride and can't wait to get behind the wheel.

LEARN MORE

2022 honda civic hatchback
Honda
10 of 11
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback

The new Honda Civic was fun and excellent in sedan form. But we're excited about the hatchback version, which will still offer a six-speed manual.

LEARN MORE

all new f 150 lariat in rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat
Ford
11 of 11
These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021

Kelley Blue Book has revealed the best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

LEARN MORE

Next
These Are the 10 Most American-Made New Cars
