10 Cars We're Excited to Drive for the First Time in 2021
We've already driven the Bronco and several cool Jeeps, but 2021 still has a lot more to come.
As of this story's publication here in July, 2021 is a bit more than halfway over. We've driven some spectacular vehicles already like the Porsche 911 Turbo, the new Ford Bronco and new hybrid versions of the Jeep Wrangler and the Ford F-150.
But 2021 still has more to offer. Here are ten vehicles we should be able to drive — and tell you about — before the end of the year.
Cadillac's new crop of proper "V" cars have arrived. The CT5-V Blackwing packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque. Best of all: the standard transmission is a six-speed manual.
Jeep has a new fancy flagship, $100,000-plus SUV to take on the Cadillac Escalade. Can a Mopar SUV be fancier than the Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve? We're excited to find out.
Nissan is finally replacing the ancient 370Z with a new Z, which may or may not be called the 400Z. It will have a twin-turbo V6 and a six-speed manual. Reports have it starting at around $40,000 with around 400 horsepower. It debuts August 17th.
Rivian got everyone salivating when they debuted their super-capable electric adventure truck back in 2018. It has some nifty features for overlanding. Deliveries for the R1T pickup and R1S SUV are due to start very soon.
Toyota's massive overhaul of its off-road trucks and SUVs on a new platform begins with the full-size Tundra for 2022. The updated truck will almost undoubtedly shift from a V8 to a twin-turbo V6 and will likely have a hybrid option.
Subaru's next-generation BRZ should arrive soon, along with its Toyota GR86 twin. The sports car sticks to the same lightweight, rear-wheel-drive and manual transmission formula. It improves on the last generation's power, torque and agility. It should be an absolute riot.
Ford is bringing back the small pickup with the unibody Maverick. The base engine is a 40-mpg hybrid. There's a torque-heavy high-performance engine if you'd rather have that. It cribs some styling from the F-Series. We should get an off-roading version. Oh, and what's that? Starting at $20,000? Yeah, we're in.
The Hummer EV SUT is a pickup truck that will be able to accelerate like a Porsche, outperform a Jeep off-road, more or less drive itself on the highway — all without ever using a drop of gasoline. Edition 1 goes into production later this year.
The EQS is Mercedes's swoopy new EV flagship, the electric equivalent to the S-Class sedan. We took a virtual first ride and can't wait to get behind the wheel.
The new Honda Civic was fun and excellent in sedan form. But we're excited about the hatchback version, which will still offer a six-speed manual.
