In case you'd forgotten about it amongst all the other chaos and news of recent years, the WRX is Subaru's rally-inspired sports sedan. It's a car we thirsted over in high school, and one of the influential cars that made us love cars. It's also very long in the teeth.

Well, until now — as Subaru has just unveiled the all-new 2022 WRX. It isn't a dramatic departure visually (though the sight of a WRX that isn't festooned with aftermarket mods and JDM stickers can be jarring.) But unlike many combustion performance cars biding their time until being phased out, the WRX is legitimately all-new.

Here's what you need to know about the 2022 Subaru WRX.