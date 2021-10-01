Chevrolet debuted the C8 Corvette Stingray back in 202. It's a bonafide supercar on a budget, won North American Car of the Year and made our 50 most influential cars of recent decades list. Sure, it's a departure from tradition with its new mid-engine layout, oddball interior and lack of a manual transmission. But sometimes departing from tradition is the way to go.



The Corvette Stingray is awesome, but it's also only the base model. Corvette has a whole lineup of C8 models coming. First up — debuting later this month — will be the Corvette Z06. Here's what you need to know ahead of the full reveal.