The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: Here's Everything You Need to Know
It could pack record-breaking power from its V8, for starters.
Chevrolet debuted the C8 Corvette Stingray back in 202. It's a bonafide supercar on a budget, won North American Car of the Year and made our 50 most influential cars of recent decades list. Sure, it's a departure from tradition with its new mid-engine layout, oddball interior and lack of a manual transmission. But sometimes departing from tradition is the way to go.
The Corvette Stingray is awesome, but it's also only the base model. Corvette has a whole lineup of C8 models coming. First up — debuting later this month — will be the Corvette Z06. Here's what you need to know ahead of the full reveal.
Forget the spyshots; Chevrolet posted a photo of the new Corvette Z06 ahead of the official reveal.
Chevy has issued a save the date for the Corvette reveal on October 26, 2021. That date is a bit later than some anticipated. That reveal should have the Z06 on track for a release in early-to-mid 2022 as a 2023 model year vehicle.
The Corvette Z06 will employ a naturally-aspirated 5.5-liter flat crank V8 derived from the C8.R race car. The race car is limited to 500 horsepower, but expect the untethered Corvette Z06 to deliver more than 600 hp — potentially a world record for a production naturally-aspirated V8. The Corvette Z06 will be rear-wheel drive and use an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
According to Car and Driver, the photo Chevy released is the standard Z06. Expect there to be an optional Z07 performance package with features like a larger wing, a more aggressive splitter, carbon-ceramic brakes and high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires.
