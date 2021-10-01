Today's Top Stories
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: Here's Everything You Need to Know

It could pack record-breaking power from its V8, for starters.

By Tyler Duffy
first glimpse of the all new 2023 chevrolet corvette z06 full reveal coming 102621
Chevrolet

Chevrolet debuted the C8 Corvette Stingray back in 202. It's a bonafide supercar on a budget, won North American Car of the Year and made our 50 most influential cars of recent decades list. Sure, it's a departure from tradition with its new mid-engine layout, oddball interior and lack of a manual transmission. But sometimes departing from tradition is the way to go.

The Corvette Stingray is awesome, but it's also only the base model. Corvette has a whole lineup of C8 models coming. First up — debuting later this month — will be the Corvette Z06. Here's what you need to know ahead of the full reveal.

first glimpse of the all new 2023 chevrolet corvette z06 full reveal coming 102621
Chevrolet
1 of 5
Say hello to the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Forget the spyshots; Chevrolet posted a photo of the new Corvette Z06 ahead of the official reveal.

2023 chevrolet corvette z06 logo
Chevrolet
2 of 5
When will the Corvette Z06 be revealed?

Chevy has issued a save the date for the Corvette reveal on October 26, 2021. That date is a bit later than some anticipated. That reveal should have the Z06 on track for a release in early-to-mid 2022 as a 2023 model year vehicle.

the all new 2023 chevrolet corvette z06 will be revealed on oct 26, 2021 designed to amplify the thrill of driving, the corvette z06 is a supercar that performs – whether on backroads or the autobahn or the world’s most recognizable tracks like circuit de la sarthe
Richard Prince richard@rprincephoto.com 516-459-2894,Richard Prince richard@rprinceph
3 of 5
What engine will the Corvette Z06 have?

The Corvette Z06 will employ a naturally-aspirated 5.5-liter flat crank V8 derived from the C8.R race car. The race car is limited to 500 horsepower, but expect the untethered Corvette Z06 to deliver more than 600 hp — potentially a world record for a production naturally-aspirated V8. The Corvette Z06 will be rear-wheel drive and use an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

the 4 mobil 1siriusxm chevrolet corvette c8r driven by oliver gavin and tommy milner races to a third place finish in the gtlm class sunday, november 1, 2020 during the imsa weathertech sportscar championship’s monterey sports car championship at weathertech raceway laguna seca in monterey, california gavin and milner are in second place in the drivers championship with one race to go in the season photo by richard prince for chevy racing
Richard Prince
4 of 5
There should be a track-oriented Z07 performance package

According to Car and Driver, the photo Chevy released is the standard Z06. Expect there to be an optional Z07 performance package with features like a larger wing, a more aggressive splitter, carbon-ceramic brakes and high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires.

