GMC Unleashed 2 Awesome New Sierra 1500 Trucks to Take on the F-150

It doesn’t seem so long ago that we were driving the all-new GMC Sierra Denali. But we’re in the 2022 model year. We’ve already seen the revamped Silverado. And, now, GMC is debuting its mid-cycle Sierra refresh with some advanced tech and two exciting new trims for those who want a bit more from their truck (and crazy sales figures suggest there may be quite a few of them).

Here’s what you need to know about the new 2022 Sierra, which will arrive in Q1 2022 and can be pre-ordered right now.