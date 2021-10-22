GMC Unleashed 2 Awesome New Sierra 1500 Trucks to Take on the F-150
Whether you want more luxury or better off-road capability, GMC has you covered
It doesn’t seem so long ago that we were driving the all-new GMC Sierra Denali. But we’re in the 2022 model year. We’ve already seen the revamped Silverado. And, now, GMC is debuting its mid-cycle Sierra refresh with some advanced tech and two exciting new trims for those who want a bit more from their truck (and crazy sales figures suggest there may be quite a few of them).
Here’s what you need to know about the new 2022 Sierra, which will arrive in Q1 2022 and can be pre-ordered right now.
GMC has a new luxury trim slotting above the Sierra Denali called the Sierra Denali Ultimate. It’s the Sierra Denali, but taking it up a notch. The trim ramps up the luxury with full-grain leather seating and surfaces and an open-pore Paldao wood dash laser etched with a topographical map of Mt. Denali. On the exterior, you get a trim exclusive Vader chrome and 22-inch low gloss black wheels. The Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate will start at $80,395, while the Sierra Denali will start at $61,295.
GMC is also adding a more exclusive version of its AT4 off-roading trim, the AT4X. The AT4X gets the excellent Multimatic DSSV dampers used in the Chevy Colorado ZR2. It includes front and rear e-locking differentials and expanded underbody protection. And a new terrain mode in 4-low will permit one-pedal driving. The Sierra 1500 AT4X will start at $74,995, a $14,000 bump over their $60,995 Sierra 1500 AT4.
The Sierra 1500 is getting GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driving technology for the first time. The latest version has the functionality to support trailering or, when not trailering, lane change on-demand and automatic lane changes. Super Cruise will be standard on the Sierra Denali Ultimate and optional on the Sierra Denali. It will come with three years of functionality and become a subscription plan afterward.
What we know so far about the most-eagerly-awaited midsize truck.