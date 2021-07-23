Super Cruise is GM's Level 2 driver assistant technology. We've tested it before on the new Cadillac Escalade and the Bolt EUV. It's the gold standard for manufacturer Level 2 driving assistants. It's intuitive. You can take your hands off the wheel. And it doesn't ask so much of the driver to make activating it not worthwhile.

GM just announced some cool new upgrades for 2022 that will make SuperCruise more useful and add it to more vehicles beyond the often $100,000-plus flagship SUV.

Updates to Super Cruise for 2022

The 2022 upgrades add two awesome new features. Super Cruise now performs automatic lane changes. If the system detects a slow car ahead, it can move one lane to the left, pass the car and return to the previous lane without driver input. Previously, the driver would have instructed the system to change lanes by activating the turn signals.

The other key upgrade is that Super Cruise now works while you are towing. You can't do the aforementioned automatic lane changes while towing. But you can input your trailer information and tow your trailer while using Super Cruise. And the camera system gives you a nifty graphic to help judge your lane change.

We tested both systems at GM's Proving Grounds in Michigan this week. On a closed test course with no other cars around, the features seemed flawless and easy to use. We should also note that 2021 Super Cruise vehicles will get access to these features with software updates.

More 2022 Super Cruise-Equipped Vehicles

GM is in the process of what they termed "democratizing" Super Cruise, which basically means extending it throughout the lineup beyond the $100,000-plus flagship Escalade. For the 2022 model year, these Super Cruise features will be available on the Chevy Silverado, the GMC Sierra, the GMC Hummer EV, the Cadillac CT4 and the Cadillac CT5. Expect Super Cruise to move to even more of the GM lineup in the next few years.

