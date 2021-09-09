The 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Has Arrived: What You Need to Know

The Silverado ZR2 has arrived to take on the F-150 Raptor

Chevy has a new flagship off-road pickup, the Silverado ZR2. The truck will use GM's tried and true 6.2-liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque paired with a 10-speed automatic. Like the Colorado ZR2, the Silverado version upgrades to Multimatic DSSV dampers and front and rear electronic locking differentials.

The Silverado ZR2 will get a Terrain Mode for rock crawling that will allow one-pedal driving. Larger 33-inch mud-terrain tires in addition to the two-inch suspension lift give the Silverado ZR2 11.2 inches of ground clearance. A "high approach" still front bumper improves the approach angle to 31.8º along with 23.4º break over and 23.3º departure angles.

Style-wise, the Silverado ZR2 will feature ZR2 badging as well as a black hood insert, unique 18-inch wheels, a unique grille and a Jet Black/Graystone leather-trimmed interior.

No specifics yet on pricing. However, Chevy noted the Silverado ZR2 will be "competitively and affordably" priced.