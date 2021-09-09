The 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Has Arrived: What You Need to Know
Chevy's full-size pickup is getting a major refresh to compete with Ford and Ram
Chevy just unveiled its new 2022 Silverado 1500 pickup. We're not getting anything crazy like a hybrid engine or a dinosaur-named, Corvette Z06-powered monster to take on the Ram 1500 TRX. But the refreshed fourth-generation model will receive some significant enhancements to compete with the Ford F-150, the standard Ram 1500 and the new Toyota Tundra.
Here's what you need to know about the 2022 Silverado 1500 updates.
Chevy has a new flagship off-road pickup, the Silverado ZR2. The truck will use GM's tried and true 6.2-liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque paired with a 10-speed automatic. Like the Colorado ZR2, the Silverado version upgrades to Multimatic DSSV dampers and front and rear electronic locking differentials.
The Silverado ZR2 will get a Terrain Mode for rock crawling that will allow one-pedal driving. Larger 33-inch mud-terrain tires in addition to the two-inch suspension lift give the Silverado ZR2 11.2 inches of ground clearance. A "high approach" still front bumper improves the approach angle to 31.8º along with 23.4º break over and 23.3º departure angles.
Style-wise, the Silverado ZR2 will feature ZR2 badging as well as a black hood insert, unique 18-inch wheels, a unique grille and a Jet Black/Graystone leather-trimmed interior.
No specifics yet on pricing. However, Chevy noted the Silverado ZR2 will be "competitively and affordably" priced.
Chevy updated the Silverado 1500's front fascia for 2022 to fix the droopy, sideburn-like air curtains that made their previous effort controversial. The headlamps are lower. And on the LT trim and above, the daytime running lamps will have animated lighting sequences when the drive approaches and departs.
The refresh also adds three new colors for 2022: Dark Ash, Sand Dune and Glacier Blue Metallic.
The fourth-gen Silverado 1500 interior paled compared to what Ford and Ram were doing. Chevy is rectifying that with this refresh. The High Country trim gets standard perforated leather seats and open-pore wood trim. LT trim and above trucks get a new 13.4-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.
Chevy updated the "2.7-liter turbo high outpout engine," also known as the four-pot. It now has substantially more mid-range torque, 420 lb-ft at 3,000 RPM. No word yet on whether changes address the engine's biggest weakness: its fuel economy that isn't much better than the V8.
The Silverado also gets a better max tow rating with the two-wheel-drive diesel version now rated to pull 13,300 lbs.
Chevy is making GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving system available on the High Country trim of the Silverado 1500. The new version is capable of hands-free towing and performing automatic lane changes. However, it can't do both things at once yet.
Chevy says it is targeting Q1 for the start of production and deliveries of the new 2022 Silverado.
