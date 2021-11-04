It's almost time. BMW has announced plans to unveil an "all-new high-powered hybrid-electric vehicle" on November 29th at 8:00 pm EST. It's widely expected to be BMW's new flagship plug-in hybrid SUV, which will be a new top-of-the-line M car. It should be a precursor for where the next generation of BMW cars like the M5 is heading. And it should be a stepping-stone toward BMW's electric future.



Here's what you need to know about the new flagship SUV from BMW's M Division.