BMW May Debut Its New, Monstrously Powerful SUV This Month

Whatever you want to call it, it should be BMW's most powerful production car.

By Tyler Duffy
bmw x6 m
BMW

It's almost time. BMW has announced plans to unveil an "all-new high-powered hybrid-electric vehicle" on November 29th at 8:00 pm EST. It's widely expected to be BMW's new flagship plug-in hybrid SUV, which will be a new top-of-the-line M car. It should be a precursor for where the next generation of BMW cars like the M5 is heading. And it should be a stepping-stone toward BMW's electric future.

Here's what you need to know about the new flagship SUV from BMW's M Division.

bmw x7
BMW
Reports conflict about the new M flagship's name

We have seen the car referred to as the X8 M. This would track other BMW nomenclature as the body style should resemble a coupe version of BMW's X7 SUV. Other outlets have suggested BMW will simply call it the XM.

bmw m2 cs
BMW
The XM / X8 M will be BMW's most powerful production car

Rumors suggest this won't be a fuel-sipping hybrid. In top-spec, the XM/X8 M should get BMW's already powerful 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with a plug-in hybrid electric motor. Total output would reach 740-750 horsepower. There may be a detuned version paired with an inline-six, though that would likely still be an M car.

CarSpyMedia
bmw xm
CarSpyMedia
The XM / X8 M should be visually distinctive

The XM/X8 M should receive new visual features that will trickle down to other BMW cars later. Prototypes for the new SUV have been spotted testing with new split headlights up front and stacked quad exhaust tips in the rear.

bmw steering wheel
Uwe Fischer
The new XM / X8 M should hit the U.S. as a 2023 car

This vehicle should be built at BMW's Spartanburg, NJ plant. So it's coming to America. Thinking rationally, a concept car reveal in Nov. 2021 would likely presage a production car reveal sometime in 2022 with deliveries starting late 2022 or early 2023 for the 2023 model year.

toyota 4runner
Toyota
Chevy's Corvette Z06 Debuts Today
