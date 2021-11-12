Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Toyota Supra Could Finally Get a Stick Shift, Rumor Claims
Followed by an even more fun-to-drive version.
Back in 2019, Toyota revived its iconic Supra sports car — albeit with underpinnings shared with BMW. The brand has added (or acknowledged) more power from the six-cylinder and unveiled a cheaper 2.0-liter model since.
But according to a rumors update posted on the Japanese site Car Sensor (and spotted by Australia's Drive), two more Supras may be coming in the immediate future. Those Supras would be far more exciting — and precisely the cars that enthusiasts want.
Car Sensor says Toyota will introduce a manual transmission version of the Supra in spring 2022. While the 2.0-liter model would seem the more natural fit — its BMW counterpart has been fitted with a manual already — the report says Toyota will add the option to the more powerful 3.0-liter inline-six.
Car Sensor says that Toyota will produce a small run of GRMN Supras that will arrive in 2023. That tuned-up version could get the engine from the BMW M3 and M4 — and may also offer a manual transmission.
Toyota did not bring the incredibly awesome and race-tuned GR Yaris hot hatch to America. But the company has been strongly hinting the U.S. would get a GR Corolla counterpart. Car Sensor says that the GR Corolla launch has been delayed, but should happen in summer 2022.
Much-needed upgrades are coming soon. Here's what you can expect.
An Omaze sweepstakes is giving away a Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition convertible. Every donation supports Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation, which helps local communities by supporting organizations that fight hunger and fund workforce education.