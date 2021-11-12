The Toyota Supra Could Finally Get a Stick Shift, Rumor Claims

Back in 2019, Toyota revived its iconic Supra sports car — albeit with underpinnings shared with BMW. The brand has added (or acknowledged) more power from the six-cylinder and unveiled a cheaper 2.0-liter model since.

But according to a rumors update posted on the Japanese site Car Sensor (and spotted by Australia's Drive), two more Supras may be coming in the immediate future. Those Supras would be far more exciting — and precisely the cars that enthusiasts want.