The 2023 Subaru Solterra Is the SUV the Brand Desperately Needs

But the Solterra's range may be disappointing

Subaru estimates that the EPA will rate the Solterra at "more than 220 miles" — a figure that leads us to assume the brand expects it'll be below 230, or else they'd have led with that number. That should be enough for daily urban and suburban driving with the ability to top up using Level 2 home charging at night. But that number is on the low side for a road trip — especially if you're going to store gear on a roof rack and reduce efficiency further. And it doesn't sound as though the Solterra's fast-charging times will be that impressive, with the brand promising it will charge to 80 percent in "under an hour."