Here in the (admittedly weird) year of 2021, the Hyundai Elantra won the North American Car of the Year award. That sentence may sound discordant — "Elantra" was long a byword for a forgettable, economical compact — but the win shouldn't surprise anyone who's been paying attention.

After all, the Hyundai Motor Group — which consists of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis — are building some of the most exciting cars on the road; they've claimed four of the past six NACTOY awards for best truck and SUV, and have had four other cars finish as top three finalists. The only real upset here is that the Elantra beat out its flashier corporate cousin, the Genesis G80 — but you can justify that beyond NACTOY jurors’ peculiar taste for sensibly priced sedans.

Here's why it deserves the honor: the Elantra is all-new for 2021, and it's offering a lot of versatility, with everything a 201-horsepower N-line performance model to a hybrid that can earn up to 54 mpg combined. I drove the conventional combustion Elantra in SEL trim, and even in that basic spec, it showed how Hyundai is providing a value proposition that should have Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla buyers (not to mention anyone considering a subcompact crossover) turning their heads.