The Best Electric Snow Blowers You Can Buy

Because shoveling is a real pain in the neck (and your back).

wen 5664 snow blaster amp 18 inch electric snow thrower
WEN

Nothing is more beautiful than untouched, freshly fallen snow, as long as you don’t have to be anywhere. But living in an idyllic winter wonderland can quickly become a pain in the neck — or back — if you’re clearing your driveway with a shovel. Gas-powered snow blowers alleviate much of the manual labor. But they can be expensive, noisy and bad for the environment. Electric snow blowers — either corded or battery-powered — can be a great shovel-free solution.

Why buy an electric snow blower? Electric snow blowers can be more affordable. They require less upkeep than gas blowers. They are easier to store. They operate quietly enough to let your neighbors sleep peacefully. And they are great for handling smaller jobs and lighter snowfalls. Importantly, electric snow blowers are better for the environment. California is moving to ban gas-powered equipment by 2024.

Electric snow blowers can be either single-stage or two-stage. Single-stage snow blowers are simpler, cheaper and great for even surfaces and light snowfall. Tw0-stage snow blowers tend to be more powerful, durable and better for uneven surfaces like gravel. But they can also be more expensive.

Here’s a guide to the best electric snow blowers you can buy.

Snow Joe SJ627E Electric Snow Thrower
$209 AT WALMART

The Best Value Electric Snow Blower 

This Snow Joe blower provides maximum power and performance for an affordable price. You can clear your walkways and driveway all winter for what it would cost to have someone plow them a handful of times. The wide 22-inch mouth allows you to move up to 840 pounds of snow per minute. But at just 35 pounds, it is still easy to maneuver. 

  • Lightweight
  • Extra-wide
  • LED headlights
  • Scraper bar protects deck, driveway and pavement
  • 2-year warranty
EGO SNT2400 24 inch Battery-Powered Cordless Two-Stage Snow Blower (Battery & Charger NOT Included)
$1,739 AT AMAZON

The Best Electric Snow Blower You Can Buy

This monstrous snow blower is the closest thing to a gas-powered snow blower you can buy powered by electricity. It features a 24-inch clearing width, a 20-inch clearing height and four LED lights. It can throw snow up to 50 feet in just about any direction with a 200-degree chute rotation. It's also cordless. 

  • Cordless
  • 20-inch intake height
  • Variable speeds
  • 4 LED lights

  • Batteries not included
  • Charger not included
Greenworks 8-Amp 12-in Corded Electric Snow Blower
$69 AT LOWE'S

The Best Affordable Electric Snow Blower

This corded blower is the tool for small spaces and light snowfall. It's perfect for taking out the front door to clear off the steps, porch and walkway. 

  • Lightweight
  • Adjustable handle
  • Great for sidewalks, steps and decks

  • Not equipped for larger snowfalls
Greenworks 13 Amp 20-inch Corded Electric Snow Thrower
$199 AT WALMART

Plug in, push a button and start blowing. This lightweight blower has a powerful 13-amp motor and can clear a path 20 inches wide and 10 inches deep on one pass.

  • Lightweight
  • Scraper bar to protect deck, driveway, pavement
  • 2 LED lights
  • Adjustable 180-degree chute
Snow Joe iON18SB-HYB 40-Volt iONMAX Hybrid Brushless Single Stage Snowblower
$385 AT WALMART

This snow blower is a hybrid model that can operate with a cord or for up to 50 minutes on battery power if you need to help your neighbor across the street. It can clear a path up to 18 inches wide and 8 inches deep on a single pass.
 

  • Hybrid corded or cordless
  • 13.5 Amp Brushless Motor
  • 180-degree adjustable chute

  • Can leave minor cosmetic scratches, scuffs
PowerSmart 21 inch Battery Powered 80V Snow Blower
$699 AT WALMART

This PowerSmart snow blower boasts a more maneuverable snow removal process that propels snow up to 35 feet. Plug in or check the easy-to-read charge level and go with the battery for up to 90 minutes. The 12.5” intake height might help with the heavier snowfall.

  • 90 minutes of battery life
  • LED lights
  • High 12.5-inch intake height
  • LED Battery Indicator
  • Safety stop feature
Snow Joe 15 in. 11 Amp Single-Stage Electric Snow Blower
$119 AT WALMART

This 11 amp motor lets you clear over 400 pounds of snow a minute with swaths 15 inches wide and 8 inches deep in a single pass. With a foldable handle, it barely takes up any room when you store it in the garage. 

  • Foldable handle for easy storage
  • 2-year warranty
  • 180-degree adjustable chute
Ego-SNT2100 Cordless Snow Blower 21in.
EGO
$478 AT WALMART

This cordless unit features peak power technology, which requires two EGO 56V batteries that nearly cost as much as the snow blower. But for that price and power, you’ll be able to clear up to 8 inches of snow on a single charge. 

  • Flat-folding handle for easy storage
  • LED lights
  • Wide 21-inch clearing width
  • 5-year warranty

  • Replacement batteries are pricey
Greenworks Pro 80V 20 inch Snow Thrower
$443 AT AMAZON

This cordless snow blower offers 45 minutes of battery life. And its quick charge system can charge the battery for another run in just 30 minutes, just enough time for a hot cocoa break.
 

  • Collapsible handle for easy storage
  • Quick charge battery
  • Lightweight

  • May not start if battery is too cold
WEN 5664 Snow Blaster 13.5-Amp 18-Inch Electric Snow Thrower
$216 AT AMAZON

Mid-sized and corded, this snow blower can move 490 pounds of snow per minute. It has six-inch wheels for easy maneuverability. At 18 inches wide and 7.8 inches tall, the mouth can reliably handle a moderate amount of snow. Adjust the chute up to 180 degrees to throw snow up to 20 feet away at an affordable price.

  • Lightweight
  • 180-degree adjustable chute
