Nothing is more beautiful than untouched, freshly fallen snow, as long as you don’t have to be anywhere. But living in an idyllic winter wonderland can quickly become a pain in the neck — or back — if you’re clearing your driveway with a shovel. Gas-powered snow blowers alleviate much of the manual labor. But they can be expensive, noisy and bad for the environment. Electric snow blowers — either corded or battery-powered — can be a great shovel-free solution.

Why buy an electric snow blower? Electric snow blowers can be more affordable. They require less upkeep than gas blowers. They are easier to store. They operate quietly enough to let your neighbors sleep peacefully. And they are great for handling smaller jobs and lighter snowfalls. Importantly, electric snow blowers are better for the environment. California is moving to ban gas-powered equipment by 2024.

Electric snow blowers can be either single-stage or two-stage. Single-stage snow blowers are simpler, cheaper and great for even surfaces and light snowfall. Tw0-stage snow blowers tend to be more powerful, durable and better for uneven surfaces like gravel. But they can also be more expensive.



Here’s a guide to the best electric snow blowers you can buy.