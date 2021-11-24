Today's Top Stories
The 15 Things You Need to Prep Your Car for Winter

Winter is coming.

By Tyler Duffy
how to prep your car
Gear Patrol

As they used to say in Westeros, winter is coming. Driving — even for the most grizzled northerner — can get a bit dicey in the cold months. So that means now is the time to prepare your car for snow, ice...and whatever the next polar vortex has to offer.

That could mean equipping the exterior of your car for the elements. Having one of the best sets of winter tires can make a huge performance difference. And in some parts of the country, you may require tire chains too. Having a quality set of wiper blades can also help.

But sometimes, for even the best winter drivers, that untimely incident proves unavoidable. And there are a few essentials you'll want to store in the car for that time you need to extricate your car from the snow — or wait for AAA to help you.

Check out 15 of the best items you should have for your car in winter below.

Snow Moover 39" Extendable Car Snow Brush
$30 AT AMAZON

A good snow and ice remover is a must-have. This brush can extend up to 39 inches, and has a thick bristle snow brush for quick snow removal, a cushioned grip and a non-scratch jaw for scraping ice. 

Carhartt Men's WP Waterproof Insulated Glove
$25 AT AMAZON

Keeping your hands warm is vital, whether you're clearing off your car — or trying to keep your wits inside of it after getting stuck. There are all sorts of winter gloves out there, but these simple, affordable insulated gloves from Carhartt are great to stash in your glove box.  

Uncharted Supply Co. 'The Zeus' Power Bank + Car Jump Starter
$150 AT HUCKBERRY

The Zeus portable jump starter can jump your car when the cold weather drains the battery. Alternatively, it can keep your devices charged without draining the car battery. And, while there are other portable jump starters you can buy, it's just fun to whip out something called "the Zeus."

Lifeline Aluminum Sport Utility Shovel
$31 AT AMAZON

Shoveling is the worst. But sometimes, there's no alternative. This one breaks down into three pieces for easy car storage and weighs just 1.3 lbs. 

Get Out Gear Down Camping Blanket
$70 AT AMAZON

A down blanket is a great way to stay warm. This versatile one weighs only a pound and folds into a 5" x 12" sack for easy storage. It's also wearable as a poncho — if so inclined.  

GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000
$25 AT AMAZON

Winter means being turned away from the sun. And it can get dark. This LED flashlight is small enough to stow just about anywhere; it's also water-resistant, can survive a 10-foot fall and can light objects up to 1,000 feet away.

Carhartt Watch Hat
$17 AT AMAZON

No, you don't actually lose the most heat through your head. But you'll always feel cozier with a winter hat. Sure, you can level up your beanie game, but this solid, affordable one is great for keeping in the car for emergencies. 

Twinkle Star Emergency Roadside Flares Kit
$30 AT AMAZON

These portable LED flares can be your emergency beacon, or easily warn other drivers during poor visibility.

Native Union Belt Cable
$25 AT AMAZON

Your phone is your connection with the outside world in an emergency — and probably has your AAA card info inside. Keep it charged with this durable, easily foldable and aesthetically pleasing USB cable from Native Union.

Maxtrax MKII Black Vehicle Recovery Board
$300 AT AMAZON

Recovery boards are wonderful overlanding tools, and they work just as well on show and ice as they do for sand and mud.

UGG Men's Fincher Ultra Cozy Crew Sock
UGG
$20 AT AMAZON

Yes, UGG makes socks. Comfy ones. And if you're stuck in the cold for a bit, you will wish you were wearing these instead of those flimsy athletic socks.

HotHands Body and Hand Super Warmer
$12 AT AMAZON

These hand warmers are air-activated, deliver up to 18 hours of warmth and can be stowed just about anywhere. 

Baja Beef Jerky Sampler Pack
Baja Beef
$26 AT AMAZON

Everyone feels calmer and makes better decisions after eating. Beef jerky is delicious, provides a lot of protein and will have a long shelf life. If you want something less beefy, there are always granola bars

Morton Safe-T-Salt Rock Salt 25.0 LB
Morton
$25 AT AMAZON

One straightforward way to get your vehicle out of the snow and ice is to melt it with some good old-fashioned rock salt.

M2 Basics 300 Piece First Aid Kit
Now 12% off
$29 AT AMAZON

You never know when you'll need a first aid kit. And this portable one is easy to slot in the trunk for minor medical emergencies. 

