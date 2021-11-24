Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 15 Things You Need to Prep Your Car for Winter
Winter is coming.
As they used to say in Westeros, winter is coming. Driving — even for the most grizzled northerner — can get a bit dicey in the cold months. So that means now is the time to prepare your car for snow, ice...and whatever the next polar vortex has to offer.
That could mean equipping the exterior of your car for the elements. Having one of the best sets of winter tires can make a huge performance difference. And in some parts of the country, you may require tire chains too. Having a quality set of wiper blades can also help.
But sometimes, for even the best winter drivers, that untimely incident proves unavoidable. And there are a few essentials you'll want to store in the car for that time you need to extricate your car from the snow — or wait for AAA to help you.
Check out 15 of the best items you should have for your car in winter below.
A good snow and ice remover is a must-have. This brush can extend up to 39 inches, and has a thick bristle snow brush for quick snow removal, a cushioned grip and a non-scratch jaw for scraping ice.
Keeping your hands warm is vital, whether you're clearing off your car — or trying to keep your wits inside of it after getting stuck. There are all sorts of winter gloves out there, but these simple, affordable insulated gloves from Carhartt are great to stash in your glove box.
The Zeus portable jump starter can jump your car when the cold weather drains the battery. Alternatively, it can keep your devices charged without draining the car battery. And, while there are other portable jump starters you can buy, it's just fun to whip out something called "the Zeus."
Shoveling is the worst. But sometimes, there's no alternative. This one breaks down into three pieces for easy car storage and weighs just 1.3 lbs.
A down blanket is a great way to stay warm. This versatile one weighs only a pound and folds into a 5" x 12" sack for easy storage. It's also wearable as a poncho — if so inclined.
Winter means being turned away from the sun. And it can get dark. This LED flashlight is small enough to stow just about anywhere; it's also water-resistant, can survive a 10-foot fall and can light objects up to 1,000 feet away.
No, you don't actually lose the most heat through your head. But you'll always feel cozier with a winter hat. Sure, you can level up your beanie game, but this solid, affordable one is great for keeping in the car for emergencies.
These portable LED flares can be your emergency beacon, or easily warn other drivers during poor visibility.
Your phone is your connection with the outside world in an emergency — and probably has your AAA card info inside. Keep it charged with this durable, easily foldable and aesthetically pleasing USB cable from Native Union.
Recovery boards are wonderful overlanding tools, and they work just as well on show and ice as they do for sand and mud.
Yes, UGG makes socks. Comfy ones. And if you're stuck in the cold for a bit, you will wish you were wearing these instead of those flimsy athletic socks.
These hand warmers are air-activated, deliver up to 18 hours of warmth and can be stowed just about anywhere.
Everyone feels calmer and makes better decisions after eating. Beef jerky is delicious, provides a lot of protein and will have a long shelf life. If you want something less beefy, there are always granola bars.
One straightforward way to get your vehicle out of the snow and ice is to melt it with some good old-fashioned rock salt.
You never know when you'll need a first aid kit. And this portable one is easy to slot in the trunk for minor medical emergencies.
