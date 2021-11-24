The 15 Things You Need to Prep Your Car for Winter

As they used to say in Westeros, winter is coming. Driving — even for the most grizzled northerner — can get a bit dicey in the cold months. So that means now is the time to prepare your car for snow, ice...and whatever the next polar vortex has to offer.

That could mean equipping the exterior of your car for the elements. Having one of the best sets of winter tires can make a huge performance difference. And in some parts of the country, you may require tire chains too. Having a quality set of wiper blades can also help.



But sometimes, for even the best winter drivers, that untimely incident proves unavoidable. And there are a few essentials you'll want to store in the car for that time you need to extricate your car from the snow — or wait for AAA to help you.

Check out 15 of the best items you should have for your car in winter below.