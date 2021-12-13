The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Is Anything But a Common Crossover

Compact crossovers are America’s best-selling cars. They aim to please the masses by doing just about everything well. And as a consequence, they tend to be dull and indistinguishable. Call them the CBS sitcoms of cars.

Hyundai took a different route with the all-new Tucson Hybrid. In a segment that's all about compromises, the Tucson Hybrid makes none of them.



The Tucson Hybrid does its compact crossover duty well; it's spacious, efficient and gets the family from A to B smoothly and safely. But unlike most of its competition, it does those tasks while being striking to look at, feeling like a premium product and being genuinely fun to drive. And as usual, Hyundai does it all while meeting or beating its competitors on price.

Hyundai loaned me a Tucson Hybrid to drive around my home in Michigan for a week. And — this is rare for a compact crossover — I did not want it to go when they picked it up.