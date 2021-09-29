Today's Top Stories
These 11 Cars Make Installing Child Car Seats Easy as Pie

These family cars make installing a car seat a breeze — and one offers 500 hp on tap.

By Tyler Duffy
static photo color misano red
manuel hollenbach

Becoming a parent changes your car buying calculus. It doesn’t mean you’re resigned to a lifetime of automotive dreariness and boredom, but you’ll probably require more space — I had to level up from a two-door Golf to a four-door Golf Sportwagen. And there’s a new consideration in your life: car seats.

Car seats are expensive. Plus, your kids will be in them until nearly the point it is time for that awkward sex talk. And fitting those seats into your car is now a primary factor in your purchase. And unlike throttle response and corner handling, it’s not something car reviewers typically discuss. Broadly, a bigger car will be easier to get a car seat into. Though — take it from someone who reviews dozens of cars per year — some crossovers can be discordantly maddening to fit a car seat into and some small sedans make the process a breeze.

Fortunately, Cars.com did the research for you. They just released their Car Seat Fit Report Card, which graded 51 vehicles on their latch system, how easy it is to access the third-row (where applicable) and how easy it was to install infant, rear-facing convertible, forward-facing convertible and high-backed booster seats.

Below are the four cars that received perfect A ratings for car seat fitness across the board. If those options don’t completely float your boat, we also threw in a few of our favorites that came very close.

2021 Genesis GV80
genesis gv80 2021
Genesis

The Genesis GV80 is one of the best value luxury SUVs on the market, and great for car seats.

READ OUR REVIEW

2021 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
hyundai tucson hybrid
Hyundai

Hyundai just revamped the Tucson, and the hybrid version gets 38 mpg.

LEARN MORE

2021 Nissan Sentra
mikeditzphoto 310 994 0307
MikeDitz

The Nissan Sentra proves great family cars still come in sedan form.

READ OUR REVIEW

2021 Audi SQ8
dynamic photo color misano red
Graeme Fordham

Yes, family cars can still put out 500 horsepower thanks to a twin-turbo V8.

LEARN MORE

The Quick and Easy Guide to Choosing a Children’s Car Seat
car seat
Graco

Buying a car seat can be confusing and expensive. Save yourself some trouble with this helpful guide.

LEARN MORE

2021 Ford F-150
new technologies will now be available for the 2021 ford f 150 including class exclusive onboard scales and smart hitch as well as continuously controlled damping, each engineered to help customers who tow and haul load their trucks up for the work they’re designed to do while also adding on road confidence
Ford

The Ford F-150 earned all A ratings — except for one B, for forward-facing convertible car seat.

READ OUR REVIEW

2021 Volkswagen Arteon
volkswagen arteon
Volkswagen

VW's stylish and spacious Arteon earned all As, except for a B for the second-row booster seat.

READ OUR REVIEW

2021 GMC Yukon
gmc yukon denali 2021
GMC

The GMC Yukon earned all As, except for a B for installing the booster seat in the second row.

READ OUR REVIEW

2021 Kia K5
kia k5 gt blue
Will Sabel Courtney

Kia's K5 sedan earned all As, except for a B for installing a booster seat in the second row.

READ OUR REVIEW

2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
vw atlas cross sport
VW

The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport earned all As except for a B for installing a booster seat in the second row.

READ OUR REVIEW

2021 Nissan Rogue
nissan rogue 2021
Nissan

The all-new Nissan Rogue received A ratings for every measure, except a B for installing a forward-facing convertible seat in the second row.

READ OUR REVIEW

2021 Nissan Leaf
nissan leaf
Nissan

The Nissan Leaf received all A ratings, except for a B for installing a forward-facing convertible seat in the second row.

READ OUR REVIEW

These Are the Safest New Cars in America, According to the Experts
the all new bronco sport badlands series in area 51 pre production model pictured
Ford

The IIHS has published its list of Top Safety Picks for 2021, with brands like Volvo and Subaru leading the charge.

LEARN MORE

